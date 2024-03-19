NXP Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate AI Deployment

- Advertisement -

NXP Semiconductors announced a collaboration with NVIDIA that enables NVIDIA’s trained AI models to be deployed on NXP’s broad portfolio of edge processing devices through the eIQ® machine learning development environment at NVIDIA GTC. This exciting enablement offers developers the ability to accelerate development in the increasingly competitive world of AI, made possible by the functional integration of the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit into the NXP’s eIQ machine learning development environment. NXP is the first semiconductor vendor to integrate the NVIDIA TAO APIs directly within an AI enablement offering to make it easier for developers to deploy trained AI models at the edge.

Simplifying the training and deployment of AI models is one of the biggest challenges facing today’s AI developers. To address this challenge, NXP collaborated with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA TAO APIs directly within NXP’s eIQ machine learning development environment. The NVIDIA TAO low-code AI framework makes it easier to leverage trained AI models and fine tune them for specific uses with transfer learning, while NXP’s eIQ development environment eases the deployment of these models to the edge through a combination of software, inference engines, neural network compilers and optimized libraries. As a result of this integration, customers benefit from accelerated AI development, access to a library of pre-tested AI models, and the ability to deploy them on NXP’s wide portfolio of edge processors.

Mr. Charles Dachs, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Industrial and IoT Edge, NXP.

“AI innovation will define the future of the smart connected world,” said Mr. Charles Dachs, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Industrial and IoT Edge, NXP. “Combining NVIDIA’s expertise in training and testing AI models with NXP’s long history of industrial and IoT edge innovation creates a synergy that allows our customers to bring their AI models to market quickly and easily.”

Mr. Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge Computing at NVIDIA.

“NVIDIA TAO greatly simplifies the creation and deployment of AI models, including state-of-the-art generative AI models,” said Mr. Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “This collaboration brings highly accurate, optimized AI models tuned with NVIDIA TAO and plugged seamlessly into NXP’s eIQ development environment to accelerate edge AI deployments.”

The NXP eIQ machine learning software development environment enables the use of AI algorithms on NXP’s broad portfolio of microcontrollers and microprocessors. It is fully integrated into NXP’s MCUXpresso SDK and Yocto Project Linux development environments, allowing developers to develop complete system-level applications with ease.

The eIQ machine learning development environment will directly integrate NVIDIA TAO APIs, delivering a single platform for model AI training, optimization and deployment. NVIDIA TAO provides an API-driven workflow that leverages a collection of pre-trained models and transfer learning to enable users to build custom AI models. NVIDIA TAO provides several optimizations, such as model pruning, that increase the inference throughput.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NXP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429