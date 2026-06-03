NXP CEO Rafael Sotomayor Unveils the Blueprint for Trustworthy Physical AI at COMPUTEX 2026

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At COMPUTEX 2026, Mr. Rafael Sotomayor, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, presented NXP’s vision for the future of Physical AI, emphasizing that the next wave of intelligent machines will require more than powerful AI models. According to NXP, success in real-world deployments will depend on ultra-low latency, energy efficiency, distributed intelligence, and built-in trust.

During his keynote, Mr. Sotomayor introduced NXP’s Neural Axis architecture, a framework designed to enable machines to operate safely and autonomously in dynamic environments. The architecture is built on three interconnected layers—Reasoning, Coordination, and Reflexive Intelligence—allowing systems to process complex decisions, maintain stability, and react instantly to changing conditions. NXP believes this distributed approach eliminates single points of failure while improving reliability and efficiency across autonomous systems.

The company showcased how the Neural Axis architecture can be applied across multiple form factors, including drones, software-defined vehicles, and humanoid robots. In drones, the architecture enables real-time flight planning, stabilization, and motor control. For software-defined vehicles, it separates navigation intelligence from vehicle dynamics and safety-critical functions. In humanoid robotics, it supports balance recovery, motion control, object handling, and decision-making, all within extremely low latency requirements.

A key theme of the keynote was the need for machines to understand the physical world rather than simply react to it. Mr. Sotomayor highlighted the growing importance of World Models and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) systems, which enable robots to predict outcomes, understand physical interactions, and make informed decisions. These technologies help bridge the gap between perception and real-world understanding, allowing robots to operate more effectively in complex environments.

To accelerate the deployment of advanced AI models at the edge, NXP highlighted its eIQ Toolkit, which helps developers optimize, compress, and deploy AI workloads on resource-constrained edge devices. The toolkit is designed to simplify the process of bringing sophisticated AI capabilities from the cloud into real-world applications where power, memory, and latency are critical considerations.

Trust and safety were another major focus of the presentation. NXP outlined its approach to trusted Physical AI through a framework centered on containment, protection, verification, and adaptation. The company stressed the importance of designing systems that can continue operating safely even when faced with hardware failures, cybersecurity threats, or unexpected environmental conditions. With increasing adoption of AI in mission-critical applications, NXP believes trust must be engineered into systems from the outset rather than added later.

Mr. Sotomayor also highlighted the growing impact of Physical AI across industries. In manufacturing, AI-enabled robotics are delivering significant productivity improvements, while in healthcare, intelligent automation is enhancing diagnostics, laboratory operations, and patient care. NXP continues to work closely with technology partners and customers worldwide to accelerate the commercialization of intelligent, edge-based AI systems.

Concluding the keynote, NXP reinforced its commitment to enabling the next generation of Physical AI through a combination of advanced semiconductors, software platforms, and system-level innovation. The company believes that scalable Physical AI will be built on architectures that combine intelligence, efficiency, safety, and trust, enabling machines to operate reliably in the real world while supporting a wide range of industrial, automotive, healthcare, and robotics applications.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NXP

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