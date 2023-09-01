NXP Accelerates Secure eID Solutions with JCOP ID 2

- Advertisement - -

NXP® Semiconductors has announced the JCOP® ID 2 secure eID solution, designed to help make personal identity documents more secure, while also complying with the most recent governmental requirements and supporting future changes. The JCOP ID 2 includes advanced security features designed to help governments protect the lifespan of personal identity documents.

Personal identity documents are the foundation for interaction between people and their government, serving as a gateway to access government-provided services or care. These documents must be kept secure and up to date at all times during their issued validity period. JCOP ID 2 supports a secure mechanism to maintain the documents while in use. This mechanism allows governments to deploy security updates, as well as periodic assessments to maintain Common Criteria Certification, all without losing the user’s personalized details.

The JCOP ID 2 secure eID solution’s new security features include Common Criteria EAL 6+ certified match-on-card for facial and fingerprint user authentication. It also ensures that documents will not need to be replaced earlier than the expiry date, securing the full lifetime of the documents.

Christian Lackner, Senior Director Secure Payment & Identification, NXP

“Personal identity documents are how we authenticate ourselves to the world and protecting that information is essential,” said Christian Lackner, Senior Director Secure Payment & Identification, NXP. “The advanced security features of JCOP ID 2 help keep personal data secure with dedicated update functionality to adapt to changing security requirements, increasing its robustness against an ever-evolving threat landscape and enabling personal identity documents to remain secure throughout long validity periods. The integration of the latest biometric authentication methods like facial- and fingerprint-based authentication provides added security and flexibility for customers.”

The JCOP ID 2 can be used in conjunction with thin packaging and inductive coupling technologies, which can help to increase flexibility to reduce cracks and therefore, the need for early replacements. A large memory of up to 450KB is available for applets and user data. The JCOP ID 2 delivers ultra-low power consumption and rapid transaction times. It also offers a Secure Box to accelerate time to market with independent customer development, management and loading of assets, featuring custom cryptographic algorithms and a native accelerator for non-standard protocols. The JCOP ID2 is compliant with EU Regulation 2019/1157.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NXP

