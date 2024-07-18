NXP Accelerates Digital Car Keys with Certification from Car Connectivity Consortium

- Advertisement -

NXP® Semiconductors announced that its single-chip NFC and embedded secure element solution, the SN220, has been certified by the Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) under its CCC Digital Key™️ Certification Program, launched in December 2023. This marks NXP as the first digital car key solution provider to receive a certification for its NFC chips. This is a part of NXP’s complete system solutions encompassing the full digital car key ecosystem across Ultra- Wideband (UWB), NFC chips and Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) for both mobile device manufacturers and car OEMs.

Digital car keys do more than enable drivers to access their car seamlessly and securely. They allow drivers to control access to their car, from family members to valet drivers. As this feature grows in popularity, interoperability, security and safety are crucial components. The CCC, whose over 200 members include leading automotive manufacturers, smart device manufacturers and technology companies, recently introduced a certification program aligned with the CCC Digital Key specification. This defines digital car keys to ensure seamless interoperability and security across the full ecosystem of cars, mobile phones and other hands-free secure car access devices.

Mr. Michael Leitner, General Manager, Smart Car Access, NXP

“As a charter member of the CCC, NXP has long been at the heart of the secure car access ecosystem,” said Mr. Michael Leitner, General Manager, Smart Car Access, NXP. “This certification validates the specification that will enable the future of digital keys in the automotive market. As the first certified solution provider, NXP’s fully integrated systems will set the standard for quality and security in this rapidly growing market.”

Ms. Alysia Johnson, President, Car Connectivity Consortium.

“Certification is a crucial step towards building trust among consumers and the industry. It enables auto and device manufacturers to deliver secure, user-friendly experiences for digital key access,” said Ms. Alysia Johnson, President, Car Connectivity Consortium. “Our goal is to establish global compatibility for a seamless and secure digital key experience, regardless of what car or mobile device is involved. Designating digital key solutions as CCC Digital Key certified is helping make that possible.”

Ms. Zhang Shuxiao, Senior Director of Connectivity, Xiaomi.

“At Xiaomi, we prioritize exceptional user experiences,” said Ms. Zhang Shuxiao, Senior Director of Connectivity, Xiaomi. “The high performance of the SN220, as well as the commitment to interoperability shown with this certification, were important to us, reflecting our dedication to delivering new and exciting features for our users.”

The SN220 is a convergence solution, combining an NFC controller with an embedded secure element in a single chip and is part of an overall digital key system solution. NXP’s digital key includes not only a secure element and NFC, but also leverages UWB and Bluetooth LE to ensure a consistent and seamless user experience.

