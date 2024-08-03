Sunday, August 4, 2024
Nutanix Ranked #1 HCI Software Vendor for market share in the Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker in India

By NCN News Network
Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has been ranked #1 for market share hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software vendor in the Indian market in Q4 2023 for the 8th consecutive quarter, according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker® (“IDC”).

Nutanix dominated the HCI Software market in India with a 53 percent share in Q4 2023 in the report, surpassing the combined market share of all other vendors in the country, according to IDC.

Mr. Prasanna Ranade, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales, Nutanix
Reflecting on this significant achievement, Mr. Prasanna Ranade, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales, Nutanix said, “We thank all the organizations in India that use Nutanix Cloud Platform to help them modernize their datacenters.  Their trust in us is the reason we continue to be ranked #1 for market share HCI software vendor in the country, and they look to us to help them with their cloud journeys.

Nutanix collaborates with leading entities spanning banking, healthcare, the public sector, channel partners, and information technology/information technology enabled services industries in India. Notably, Nutanix supports eight of India’s top 10 banks, underscoring our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and operational excellence across diverse sectors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Nutanix

