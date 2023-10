Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals Join Forces to Deliver Reliable Power Backup Solutions Across India

- Advertisement - -

Numeric UPS is excited to announce a significant expansion of its market presence through a strategic partnership with Rashi Peripherals. This collaboration enhances the brand’s accessibility to a broader audience and highlights the commitment to delivering reliable power backup solutions.

Rashi Peripherals, a prominent player in the IT distribution segment, brings a wealth of experience and a robust distribution network to this collaboration. As a distribution partner, Rashi Peripherals will be pivotal in extending Numeric UPS’s product range to various regional markets and industries.

With a shared dedication to customer satisfaction, Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals are well-aligned in their mission to offer cutting-edge power backup solutions, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity in today’s digitally driven world. Numeric UPS products are renowned for their high-quality performance, robust design, and reliability, making this partnership synergetic.

Satpal Singh, CEO – Numeric UPS

Welcoming Rashi Peripherals on board, Satpal Singh, CEO – Numeric UPS said, “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Rashi Peripherals, a company renowned for its robust distribution network. This collaboration represents a symbiotic relationship, where Numeric’s strong brand presence and Rashi’s extensive reach, will deliver unparalleled value to our customers and add new energy to the world of power backup solutions.”

Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rashi Peripherals

Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rashi Peripherals said, “We are excited to join hands with Numeric UPS, the leading UPS solutions provider in India. This partnership will enable us to strengthen our Power division and offer various backup solutions. Numeric UPS is known for its world-class products, and this collaboration will enable us to expand footprints in the power business.”

Through this collaboration, Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals aim to strengthen their positions in the market and provide unmatched support to their valued clients. The two companies will leverage their respective strengths to create a compelling proposition for customers looking for reliable and efficient power backup solutions and redefine the power backup landscape with a shared commitment to excellence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Numeric UPS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.