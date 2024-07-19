Numeric Launches its NextGen 3 Phase UPS Keor MP – Innovation that drives the future

- Advertisement -

Numeric, a Group Brand of Legrand, the leading manufacturer of power backup solutions in India since 1984, has launched Keor MP as the new addition to its 3 phase UPS system lineup. With ratings ranging from 60 kVA to 200 kVA and scalability up to 1.2 MW, the Keor MP offers unparalleled efficiency of up to 96% in a compact design. Keor MP integrates advanced Li-ion battery technology, providing a sustainable power solution for diverse sector needs such as IT&ITES, enterprise data centers, healthcare, commercial and infrastructure.

One of the standout features of the Keor MP is its module-based architecture, which ensures low Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and high Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF). This design not only enhances reliability but also minimizes downtime, making it an ideal choice for critical applications. The three-level IGBT-based inverter technology further boosts efficiency, while the intuitive touchscreen display with live synoptic view allows for real-time status monitoring. With its high efficiency, compact footprint, and advanced technology, the Keor MP is set to redefine the standards of power protection by not only meeting the demands of modern industries but also setting new benchmarks in sustainability. As a trusted leader in the market, Numeric continues to empower businesses with advanced solutions that ensure uninterrupted business continuity.

Mr. Satpal Singh, CEO of Numeric UPS

Mr. Satpal Singh, CEO of Numeric UPS added, “The Keor MP represents a significant disruption in the power solutions market, embodying innovation that drives the future. As a gamechanger in the ‘3 phase’ category, it delivers exceptional efficiency and reliability, ensuring our customers experience seamless and uninterrupted operations. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is at the core of this product.”

