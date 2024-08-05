Nucleus Software Unveils Q1 Results – Strategic Investment in R&D, Innovation, and People Takes Center Stage

- Advertisement -

Nucleus Software, the BSE & NSE listed, India’s leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, announced its financial results on August 03, 2024, for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The Revenue on a Consolidated Basis is at Rs. 195.4 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as against Rs. 206.8 Crore in Q1 of FY 2023-24. The PAT on a Consolidated Basis was at Rs. 30.2 Crore, as against Rs. 53.6 Crore in Q1 of FY 2023-24. The Basic EPS on a Consolidated Basis stood at Rs. 11.3 in Q1 of 2024-25 as against Rs. 20 in Q1 of FY 2023-24. The Revenue on a Standalone Basis is at Rs. 181.7 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as against Rs. 196 Crore in Q1 of FY 2023-24. The PAT in Q1 of FY 2024-25 stood at Rs. 31.2 Crore on a Standalone Basis as against Rs. 54.9 Crore in Q1 of FY 2023-24. The Basic EPS on Standalone Basis during this period was Rs. 11.6 as against Rs. 20.5 in FY 2023-24.

Mr. Vishnu R Dusad, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Nucleus Software.

“We started our financial year with a full commitment towards the lean implementation and adoption. For the first quarter of FY 2024-25, our focus has been on implementing and adopting lean principles in product development and relevant functions. As we step into this new quarter, our mission is to innovate continuously to meet the evolving needs of our end-customers. Our dedication to empowering financial institutions sustainably and competitively is fuelled by relentless R&D investments and over three decades of domain expertise. We work towards enhancing our HR strategies to attract, develop, and retain top talent to foster a dynamic and inclusive workplace. Nucleus Software remains a leader in BFS technology solutions and is prepared to embrace market challenges, expand our reach, scale operations, and reduce the cost of cash to aid financial inclusion. By making financial services more accessible, we aim to enrich lives and empower communities globally,” says Mr. Vishnu R Dusad, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Nucleus Software.

With the use of end-to-end platforms that enable comprehensive automation, Nucleus Software has significantly increased value for financial institutions by reducing turnaround times and delivering operational excellence. Nucleus Software enables financial institutions to remain compliant across various geographies while empowering them to deliver personalized services that meet the highest standards of quality and value for end customers.

Using a modular and service-oriented architecture that is composable, resilient, and scalable, backed by inbuilt APIs, Nucleus Software facilitates open banking, enabling easy, quick, and secure integrations with the financial ecosystem. The AI-driven FareEdge platform leverages extensive domain expertise to deliver unbiased and inclusive financial services. Nucleus Software is constantly innovating to stay ahead of the latest trends.

Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO, Nucleus Software.

“Nucleus Software has consistently pioneered cutting-edge technologies that have transformed the BFSI domain. We have continuously raised industry benchmarks by developing future-proof technologies that strengthen the financial ecosystem and enable financial institutions to scale and expand into new geographies efficiently. With a strong emphasis on research and development, we stay ahead of industry demands, continually enhancing customer experience through innovative solutions. Our growth strategy includes expanding into new markets by creating region-specific products and forming strategic alliances with carefully selected partners worldwide,” says Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO, Nucleus Software.

As Nucleus Software progresses through the fiscal year, the company is buoyed by a strong sense of optimism. With unwavering commitment to strategic R&D initiatives, people development, and expanding market reach, Nucleus Software is poised to consistently deliver value to all stakeholders.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Nucleus Software

