Nucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

- Advertisement -

Nucleus Software, the BSE & NSE listed, India’s leading provider of robust digital lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, announced Surya Prakash Kanodia as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 8, 2024.

In his new role, Surya will be responsible for managing finances, capital markets, shaping portfolio strategies, undertaking major investment and financing decisions, and communicating with key stakeholders. His focus lies in orchestrating significant transactions, forging strategic alliances, overseeing pricing and contract administration, and vigilantly monitoring risks.

With Surya stepping in as Chief Financial Officer, Anurag Mantri will be relieved from his additional role as the company’s CFO. Mr. Mantri will continue his role as an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer within the company.

Mr. Vishnu R Dusad, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Nucleus Software.

“As Nucleus Software charts its course through an era of dynamic growth and innovation, I am thrilled to welcome Surya Prakash Kanodia as our new CFO. Surya brings with him a wealth of financial wisdom and a strategic mindset that will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of our expanding landscape. His appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey and underscores our commitment to driving innovation and sustainable growth through our robust products and services offerings. With Surya joining Nucleus Software, I am confident that we will continue to achieve remarkable accomplishments and propel Nucleus Software to new heights of success,” says Mr. Vishnu R Dusad, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Nucleus Software.

Before joining Nucleus Software, Surya held the position of Head of Finance for Digital Operations and Platform business at Wipro Limited, where he accumulated a decade of experience. With qualifications as a distinguished Chartered Accountant and a Certified Financial Analyst from the United States, Surya boasts two decades of post-qualification expertise in various facets of Financial Management across both Wipro Limited and Genpact.

Mr. Surya Prakash Kanodia, Chief Financial Officer, Nucleus Software.

“I’m excited to join Nucleus Software at this pivotal moment. With our global expansion plans, and our commitment to translating domain expertise into tangible value, I believe that my past experience in end-to-end problem-solving, ensuring optimal and sustainable solutions, along with my ability to understand user requirements and maintain a high first-pass ratio, will significantly accelerate Nucleus Software’s already impressive growth trajectory,” says Mr. Surya Prakash Kanodia, Chief Financial Officer, Nucleus Software.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Nucleus Software

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429