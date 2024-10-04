NSIC and Taiwan’s ITRI sign MoU to Empower MSMEs with Advanced Technology and Innovation

- Advertisement -

The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan, on October 2, 2024, in Taipei. This collaboration took place during the 3rd India-Taiwan SME Joint Working Group Meeting, held as part of the Ministry of MSME-led Indian delegation’s visit to Taiwan.

The MoU aims to enhance the capabilities of Indian MSMEs by offering capacity building and skill development in advanced technologies. Areas of focus include intelligent machinery, manufacturing technology, robotics, product designing, and digital factory management, which are critical for modernizing MSMEs in India. This agreement aligns with India’s efforts to adopt cutting-edge technology and improve competitiveness in the global market.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Sunil Tyagi, Senior General Manager (International Cooperation) on behalf of NSIC, and Mr. Hsin-Chuan Su, Deputy General Director of ITRI’s Intelligent Machinery Technology Center. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Ishita Ganguli Tripathy, Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, and Dr. G J Lee, General Director, SMESA Taiwan. This partnership marks a key step toward fostering innovation and technological advancement for MSMEs in both India and Taiwan.

