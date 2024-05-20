NSDC and AVPL International Sign MoU to Establish 70 Skills and Incubation Hubs for Global Employment

- Advertisement -

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and AVPL International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish 70 Skills and Incubation Hubs for global employment in Drone, IoT, Agriculture and allied sectors across India. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing vocational training and skill development in the state.

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC.

“We are excited to partner with AVPL International to bring advanced training facilities and globally recognized certification programs to the youth,” said Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC. “This initiative will not only enhance vocational training but also position India as a leader in global skill development.”

Under this partnership, AVPL International will also upgrade the existing training facilities at 50 locations to Global Skills and Incubation Hubs (GISH) across 12 Indian States. These hubs will offer certificate courses from prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), in collaboration with the NSDC Academy. Additionally, dual certification programs with international accreditation bodies will be available through NSDC International. These efforts aim to empower Indian youth with the skills needed for global employment opportunities.

Mr. Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with NSDC to establish 70 Skills and Incubation Hubs across India. This initiative will not only uplift the local workforce but also set a new benchmark in Drone, IOT, Agriculture and allied sectors training, enabling Indian youth to compete on a global stage. We are thankful Specially to Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC for his mentorship and guidance in this initiative. Our goal is to create a robust ecosystem for Drone, IOT, Agriculture and allied sectors training that aligns with international standards,” said Mr. Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International.

The comprehensive training programs will encompass cutting-edge fields such as drone technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), agriculture, and allied sectors. The initiative aims to train 1,40,000 candidates annually, equipping them with IIT-certified courses and internationally recognized accreditations.

The agreement was formalised by Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, and Mr. Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International. Both leaders emphasised their commitment to boosting India’s leadership skills and enhancing the employability of the Indian workforce on a global scale.

This landmark collaboration underscores the shared vision of NSDC and AVPL International to drive skill development and foster economic growth through enhanced training and education.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NSDC

