Now Enjoy Enhanced Productivity & Better Collaboration with CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Displays

CP PLUS is proud to introduce the latest addition to its cutting-edge product lineup – the CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display, designed to elevate productivity and foster seamless collaboration in corporate, educational, enterprise and retail environments. Equipped with a powerful 32 Megapixel HD Camera, this next-gen display is a game-changer for high-definition video conferencing, dynamic presentations, interactive collaborations, proficient monitoring, and effective surveillance.

Revolutionizing Digital Interactions, the CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display is more than just a screen – it’s a platform for bringing your ideas to life with modern-age precision. With Android13-based 4K UHD technology, users can enjoy crystal-clear visuals, making every meeting, presentation, or lecture a highly immersive experience. This system is built to enhance workflows by enabling teams to collaborate effortlessly across multiple locations.

Superior Features for Unmatched Performance

32 Megapixel HD Camera : Ideal for high-definition video calls and meetings, ensuring every detail is captured in stunning clarity.

: Ideal for high-definition video calls and meetings, ensuring every detail is captured in stunning clarity. One-Touch Smart Projection : Easily project your content with a single touch for an intuitive, streamlined experience.

: Easily project your content with a single touch for an intuitive, streamlined experience. Real Writing Experience with Smart Pen : Enhance your interactive sessions with precise writing, sketching, and annotating directly on the screen.

: Enhance your interactive sessions with precise writing, sketching, and annotating directly on the screen. Display Mirroring : Share your screen wirelessly, allowing multiple devices to connect for smoother presentations and collaborations.

: Share your screen wirelessly, allowing multiple devices to connect for smoother presentations and collaborations. Built-in Mic & Media Support : Facilitate comprehensive office functions by supporting various media files and documents, making meetings more productive.

: Facilitate comprehensive office functions by supporting various media files and documents, making meetings more productive. Wireless Screen Sharing: A feature that allows multiple users to contribute effortlessly, fostering collaborative teamwork.

Engineered and manufactured in Bharat, the CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display reflects the innovation and expertise synonymous with CP PLUS. It offers superior durability, outstanding performance, and tailored solutions for India’s unique demands across diverse sectors. From boardrooms to classrooms, the CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display guarantees seamless engagement with smart technology that works effortlessly.

This interactive display comes in a range of sizes (65″, 75″, and 86″), allowing organizations to choose the perfect fit for their needs. Whether you’re looking to enhance collaboration, improve surveillance, or deliver impressive presentations, the CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display is the perfect solution for modern businesses and institutions seeking advanced, reliable technology. As the workplace becomes more dynamic and demands for digital collaboration tools grow, CP PLUS is committed to delivering innovative solutions that align with the changing landscape of communication and productivity.

The CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display is designed to cater to a wide range of industries, enhancing productivity and collaboration in various environments. In corporate offices, it serves as a dynamic tool for boardroom presentations, video conferences, and real-time brainstorming sessions, allowing teams to seamlessly connect and share ideas, whether in-person or remotely.

For the education sector, the display revolutionizes classrooms by creating interactive learning experiences, where students can engage with visual aids, participate in discussions, and collaborate on group projects in real time. In hotels and hospitality, the display can be used for guest engagement, event management, and training sessions, providing a sophisticated and interactive platform for communication.

Retail businesses can leverage the display for product presentations, in-store promotions, and interactive customer engagements, offering customers a more immersive and personalized shopping experience. Across all these sectors, the CP PLUS Intelligent Interactive Display not only facilitates collaboration but also enhances decision-making, efficiency, and overall performance, making it an indispensable tool for modern businesses and institutions.

