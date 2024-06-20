Noventiq Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Adoption and Use of AI Worldwide

- Advertisement -

Noventiq, a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, announced it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide businesses worldwide with scalable, secure, and innovative cloud solutions, including machine learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, to drive growth and efficiency.

Under the SCA, Noventiq will accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises, SMBs, public sector, and startups in key sectors like financial services, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail across the globe. Noventiq aims to migrate more than 1,000 customers from on-premises infrastructure to the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud by 2027 to enable customers to capitalise on new age cloud technologies like AI.

This goal includes delivering large transformation projects, like the project Noventiq did for Profectus Capital, a financial institution that caters to small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With Noventiq and AWS, Profectus developed a data lake on AWS that uses AWS Glue, Amazon S3, and Amazon Redshift. As a result, Profectus now has an instant, 360-degree view of insights across multiple systems to help streamline the decision-making process around loan sanction. A clear example of the project’s outcomes is Profectus’s ability to utilize a data lake to harness unstructured data for lead generation. The company’s sales team processed approximately one million annual school reports available in the public domain as PDFs. Using Amazon Textract to extract key information, they successfully identified schools in need of loans.

With AWS, Noventiq will open a new global AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in India to drive innovation and technology best practices. The global CCoE will be responsible for a wide range of functions, including governance, oversight, and coordination of all cloud initiatives, integrating sales and marketing efforts into practices, and driving accountability for results. The CCoE will operate across several realms including research, evangelizing new solutions, applying strategic initiatives, leading market engagement, and mentoring within the organization.

As part of its global expansion to the Middle East and Europe, Noventiq is also expanding its AWS operations with five local AWS CCoEs and five Regional Delivery Centers (RDCs) in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, on top of the previously launched centres in APAC and LATAM to grow the company’s local AWS delivery capabilities.

To ensure the success of the CCoEs and RDCs, Noventiq will launch comprehensive training and development programs to nurture future technology leaders and foster talent development, besides creating a robust system to recruit, train, and elevate junior talent. Noventiq will launch an AWS Center of Learning as part of the SCA, to attain 1,000 AWS Certifications in the next three to five years. These skills will help Noventiq’s consultants, engineers, architects, and developers in key business units become well versed in building solutions on AWS. Noventiq will also recruit 250 AWS specialists by 2027 for the CCoEs and RDCs to support the company’s growth trajectory and enhance its capabilities in delivering advanced cloud solutions.

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq commented, “At Noventiq, we are excited to enhance our collaboration with AWS, a crucial force in digital transformation and a leader in innovation. Our core values emphasize Customer Focus and Innovation, aligning perfectly with AWS’s approach of starting with customer needs. This is a significant and strategic move for Noventiq; it reflects our bold investments and ambitious goals to drive meaningful progress in the digital space.”

Mr. Vinod Nair, president, Noventiq India

Mr. Vinod Nair, president, Noventiq India said, “Our strategic collaboration agreement with AWS marks a significant milestone in our global expansion. The opening of our Cloud Center of Excellence represents more than just a commitment to digital transformation – it is a testament to our dedication to fostering innovation and enabling cloud-based modernization for organizations worldwide. According to the IDC, the public cloud services market is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027 in India alone. This represents a huge opportunity for us, and working with AWS will help us empower organizations to leverage the full potential of AWS, ensuring that they are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the digital era.”

Mr. Praveen Sridhar, head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia

Mr. Praveen Sridhar, head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Noventiq and fully support their initiative to launch a dedicated Cloud Center of Excellence to accelerate cloud adoption in India and globally. This shows our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers and enabling them to leverage the full potential of generative AI and the latest cloud capabilities on AWS. This collaboration not only enhances our joint capacity to adapt and grow with the evolving digital landscape, it also propels digital innovation into the future.”

