Noventiq recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status

Noventiq announced that it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Noventiq has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq commented, “As a proud global partner of Microsoft for over 27 years, we are honored to receive this recognition. Our top priority has always been to deliver value to all stakeholders, especially our customers. In today’s world, where cyber attacks are increasingly common and AI is becoming a central part of our lives, providing secure and reliable cybersecurity solutions and services is crucial. These technologies offer tremendous benefits to companies but also pose potential security risks to our business ecosystems. We are committed to continuing on this path of building a robust cybersecurity portfolio for all the organizations we work with; and we are grateful for the opportunity to embark on this security-journey alongside Microsoft.”

Mr. Sang Pham, Security Practice Lead – APAC

Mr. Sang Pham, Security Practice Lead – APAC said, “It is an honor for Noventiq to attain ‘Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response Solution’ status. Our robust Managed Security Operation Center practices, based on Microsoft XDR and Microsoft Sentinel, enable us to deliver more comprehensive and reliable cybersecurity solutions to our customers. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our security team across the 60 countries where we operate.”

Mr. Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Mr. Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft commented, “With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Noventiq on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio.”

Ms. Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead

Ms. Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead said, “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe. Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome Noventiq’s MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.

