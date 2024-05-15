Noventiq Launches New Solution – uDMS, the Next-Generation AWS Cloud-Based Document Management System

- Advertisement -

Noventiq, a leading digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, unveils its latest innovation, uDMS– a smart, serverless document management system (DMS) designed to optimize operational efficiency and flexibility for businesses of all sizes.

Developed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using cutting-edge serverless architecture, uDMS revolutionizes the way businesses manage documents. This cloud-hosted solution eliminates the need for traditional server management, significantly reducing IT overheads and enhancing scalability and cost-effectiveness.

uDMS and GenAI: Key Features and Benefits:

Scalability and Flexibility: Hosted on AWS’s robust infrastructure, uDMS offers unmatched scalability and flexibility. Businesses can easily adjust resources without the need for physical hardware upgrades, facilitating efficient scaling as needs evolve.

Hosted on AWS’s robust infrastructure, uDMS offers unmatched scalability and flexibility. Businesses can easily adjust resources without the need for physical hardware upgrades, facilitating efficient scaling as needs evolve. Generative AI Capabilities: The uDMS solution includes advanced Generative AI (GenAI) features that enhance content creation and document comprehension. The ‘Summarization’ tool efficiently condenses long texts into concise, informative summaries. The ‘Narration’ feature transforms text into natural-sounding speech, and the ‘Q&A’ function engages users interactively, generating accurate responses to inquiries based on the content. Additionally, our efficient Small Language Model analyzes text patterns to produce relevant new content, optimizing both effectiveness and resource usage.

The uDMS solution includes advanced Generative AI (GenAI) features that enhance content creation and document comprehension. The ‘Summarization’ tool efficiently condenses long texts into concise, informative summaries. The ‘Narration’ feature transforms text into natural-sounding speech, and the ‘Q&A’ function engages users interactively, generating accurate responses to inquiries based on the content. Additionally, our efficient Small Language Model analyzes text patterns to produce relevant new content, optimizing both effectiveness and resource usage. Cost Efficiency and Accessibility: Our pay-per-request pricing model ensures cost efficiency by charging companies only for what they use, significantly reducing maintenance and administrative costs. uDMS offers secure, fast, and reliable access to documents from anywhere, designed to support global teams and promote seamless collaboration across borders. The system also includes advanced access controls, compliance mechanisms, and encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive information and maintain strict security and compliance standards.

Our pay-per-request pricing model ensures cost efficiency by charging companies only for what they use, significantly reducing maintenance and administrative costs. uDMS offers secure, fast, and reliable access to documents from anywhere, designed to support global teams and promote seamless collaboration across borders. The system also includes advanced access controls, compliance mechanisms, and encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive information and maintain strict security and compliance standards. Integration and Deployment: uDMS supports quick integration with existing services and applications, allowing for smooth transitions and rapid deployment to enhance business operations promptly.

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq commented, “We are thrilled to launch our recently developed solution, uDMS, a revolutionary document management solution that embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence towards our customers and partners. As we approach the final stages of our proposed Nasdaq listing, Noventiq continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital transformation. This momentum is further bolstered by our Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, signed last October, which enhances our capabilities and ensures that we remain at the forefront of technological advancements and service excellence.”

Mr. Nishant Sharma, Global VP Technology for Noventiq’s AWS Business

Mr. Nishant Sharma, Global VP Technology for Noventiq’s AWS Business said, “This platform is a testament to our strategic vision of empowering businesses globally with secure, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. We are proud to lead the way in leveraging technology to meet the dynamic needs of our customers. By developing uDMS on AWS’s serverless architecture, we have the goal of enhancing operational efficiency, redefining scalability, and improving accessibility for all modern organizations.”

You can see all features and capabilities of uDMS solution on AWS’ website HERE. The uDMS solution will be available on AWS Marketplace soon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Noventiq

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429