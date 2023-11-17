Saturday, November 18, 2023
Hot News

Noventiq Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Strengthening Its Commitment to Cybersecurity

Noventiq Holding PLC, a leading global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, announced that it is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA represents an interconnected community of independent software vendors and managed security service providers. These providers have seamlessly integrated their solutions to bolster defenses in an increasingly hostile digital landscape where the role of AI technologies, especially generative AI, is reshaping the cybersecurity ecosystem.

In today’s data-driven era, where data is incredibly valuable, the demand for robust information security has grown enormously. Noventiq’s cybersecurity solutions, designed for end-to-end Microsoft security solutions, empower clients to safeguard their data, infrastructure, and applications, proactively detecting and thwarting threats. Combining proprietary methodologies with Microsoft’s expertise, Noventiq meets the growing demand for cloud- and subscription-based security solutions with Microsoft Sentinel.

Mr. Herve Tessler, CEO of Noventiq
Mr. Herve Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, remarks on this milestone, “As Microsoft strengthens its presence in advanced cybersecurity, Noventiq has invested heavily in its security workforce in all 60 countries where we operate. Our membership in MISA not only showcases Noventiq’s capabilities but also recognizes our excellence in this field. We are confident that collaborating with Microsoft in MISA will enhance our ability to deliver greater value to our joint customers in cybersecurity and cloud governance.”

Mr. Alym Rayani, Vice President, Microsoft Security
Mr. Alym Rayani, Vice President, Microsoft Security explains, “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like Noventiq, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

With over two decades of successful collaboration, Noventiq is a proud Microsoft Solution Partner in Security. Furthermore, Noventiq has also achieved all four Security Specializations offered by Microsoft, encompassing Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Information Protection and Governance, and Threat Protection.

