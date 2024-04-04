Noventiq Appoints Jerry Letter as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

- Advertisement -

Noventiq announced the appointment of Jerry Letter as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development. Reporting to CEO Hervé Tessler, Mr. Letter is responsible for all aspects of the Company’s financial operations including accounting, tax, and treasury, as well as mergers & acquisitions and other strategic growth opportunities.

Mr. Letter brings over 25 years of experience across U.S. public markets, corporate finance, and global operations and finance in senior leadership roles, including expertise in capital markets and M&A transactions. Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL), he has worked closely with Noventiq ahead of its proposed business combination and Nasdaq listing. During this time, Mr. Letter has developed a broad understanding of Noventiq’s business and growth strategy and is extremely well positioned to continue driving the underlying transformation program and longer-term financial strategy.

As Mr. Letter steps into his new role, Burak Ozer will continue to lead regional finance and operations. Mr. Ozer, who has a deep understanding of Noventiq’s regional operations and has led the finance team during a period of very significant growth and transformation, will work closely with Mr. Letter to ensure a seamless transition to drive the next phase of the Company’s growth.

Mr. Jacques Guers, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Noventiq

Mr. Jacques Guers, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Noventiq said, “This move represents a significant step in the Company’s journey to a U.S. listing, and our longer-term goal to unlock the full potential of Noventiq’s value for all our stakeholders. Jerry has the leadership track record and breadth of business and financial experience that we believe are critical to lead. He has the ability to forge major capital market, customer, and vendor relationships, and a focus on delivering value to shareholders. With Hervé as CEO and Jerry as CFO, Noventiq has a powerful advantage in the market, and the Company is very well positioned for its upcoming Nasdaq listing and beyond.”

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq

Mr. Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq said, “I have worked closely with Jerry for more than a year. During that time he has gained a very strong understanding of our operations, we have benefitted from his leadership and steadfast commitment to progressing our shared goals, and I look forward to continue building on our strong momentum together. I also want to thank Burak for his significant contributions to Noventiq’s growth and development over the past two years. He has helped to prepare the Company for the Nasdaq, and we are grateful for his leadership and stewardship during this time, and I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from his experience.”

Mr. Jerry Letter, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jerry Letter, Chief Financial Officer said, “I am excited to join the Noventiq team ahead of our U.S. public listing and look forward to working closely with Hervé and the senior leadership team to continue building on the Company’s strong platform. Together, we will capture the next waves of global growth by investing in the business and remaining laser-focused on our customers to drive innovation. Noventiq is a leader in penetrating high growth emerging markets, and I am excited by the opportunities we have to drive long-term profitable growth and to deliver significant value for our shareholders.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Noventiq

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429