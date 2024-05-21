Noventiq Appoints Huong Tran as new CFO for the Asia Pacific Region

- Advertisement -

Noventiq Holdings PLC (Noventiq), a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services, announces the appointment of Ms. Huong Tran as the new Chief Financial Officer for its Asia Pacific operations, encompassing Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Huong joined Noventiq in 2019, bringing with her a decade of experience in the financial sector, including pivotal roles in Treasury Management, Fund Raising, Financial Planning, Budgeting, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Her expertise will be crucial in driving Noventiq’s growth strategy throughout the APAC markets.

Prior to Noventiq, Huong served as Finance Head, where she excelled in Financial Reporting, Cash & Asset Management, further solidifying her qualifications for her new role at Noventiq. She will be based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, overseeing all financial operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Jerry Letter, CFO and Head of Corporate Development of Noventiq

Mr. Jerry Letter, CFO and Head of Corporate Development of Noventiq commented, “Huong’s leadership and financial acumen strengthens our team, enhancing our ability to meet the demands of our rapidly expanding customer base in Asia-Pacific. As we continue on our journey to list on the Nasdaq, Huong’s appointment underscores our commitment to driving forward our mission to continue with our three-dimensional growth strategy of geographic and portfolio expansion, as well as sales channel development.”

Ms. Huong Tran remarked on her appointment, “I am honored to serve as the CFO for Noventiq APAC. Over the past five years, my alignment with Noventiq’s commitment to growth, innovation, and talent development has only deepened. I am eager to lead our financial strategies to new heights across the region.”

Mr. Ilya Anzhiganov, Vice President of Noventiq APAC

Mr. Ilya Anzhiganov, Vice President of Noventiq APAC added, “Huong, who is the first woman appointed for this position, has a proven track record and deep understanding of our financial landscape which will greatly enhance our operational capabilities in APAC. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in realizing Noventiq’s ambitious goals for the region.”

