NovelVox Certified for 2 Consecutive Years as One of the Best Places to Work

India-headquartered global software product powerhouse NovelVox has achieved a remarkable feat by making it to the list of the best places to work in the country for the second consecutive year. The company has yet again been certified as Best Place to Work in IT 2022 by the Great Place to Work Institute, which rates workplaces on the basis of a comprehensive employee-based survey every year. The honor has been conferred on NovelVox, one of the world’s leading contact center and software solution providers, for its various initiatives that inspire a positive work culture and allow employees to grow both professionally as well as personally.

Mr. Amit Kumar Gandhi, Founder and CEO, NovelVox

“We thank our passionate employees who always embrace the art of taking risks, greet chaos with a high-five, and have taken NovelVox to the zenith of success. As a workplace, we believe in providing opportunities to members at all levels to grow, be it with regard to their KRAs, salary benchmarking as per current market standards or even CTC correction. This mutual reciprocation is probably what makes NovelVox one of the best places to work,” said NovelVox Founder and CEO, Mr. Amit Kumar Gandhi while making the announcement.

Interestingly, as offices across the country resorted to the remote working model owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown last year, NovelVox kickstarted a unique team workation (work + vacation) program for all employees. The whole team of NovelVox gathered at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand wherein the induction session of fresh batch was also conducted. The company also regularly rolls out rewards and recognition to motivate the employees for their good work while consistently churning out opportunities for fresh joiners across all verticals. This is in addition to the sponsorship of exclusive training for employees on technical stack like cloud, angular etc. as per the need.



The various aforementioned and other similar employee-centric initiatives have enabled NovelVox to retain over 30% of its employees for more than four years, even as a few have been with the company for much longer. The software product house, which has introduced ground-breaking contact center and CX solutions, intends to expand its employee strength by nearly 40% by the end of this year. Notably, till June 2022, NovelVox practiced 100% Work-From-Home Model and has now started with a Hybrid working model, which provides adequate flexibility to employees for the right work-life balance.

