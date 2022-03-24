Norton India introduces “Sales Engineer Program” in India

- Advertisement -

Norton India introduced a new channel initiative called the “Sales Engineer Program” to work with the channel partners across Indian market. The Sales Engineer Program is a unique program designed for partners such as individual sales engineers and system integrator companies who help manage and maintain personal computers and devices (mobiles/ tablets) of end users. The mobile application available for channel partners offers an unmanaged rewards program to meet overall market expectations that incentivizes the last mile at the Point of Sale (POS) to activate Norton consumer security products. Channel Partners can earn rewards on each activation of participating in Norton retail products while registering for this program.

The Sales Engineer Program will benefit partners across India, by providing support and opportunities to create higher profitability for themselves. This will enable them to better serve their customers in turn. The program designed specifically for customer-facing partners offers benefits such as access to pre-sales tools, opportunities to upskill via training programs and events. With these resources, partners will be able to increase profitability and enhance their knowledge to stay ahead with the latest developments in the consumer cyber safety space.

The Sales Engineer Program can be accessed easily through a mobile application (available on both Android and iOS Platform). Upon process completion of registration, for each SKU activated, the channel partners will earn rewards which help them improve their profitability and get rewarded for the sales effort. The reward will be in form of gift cards that will be digitally transferred to each individual account periodically in return of valid / eligible activations. The incentive program is valid for any full-version physical retail pack of Norton Antivirus Plus and Norton 360 range of products.

Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries

Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries said, “Norton India intends to collaborate with our partners to assist them in providing richer and effective customer solutions. The program is specifically designed to reward our partners for the efforts they put into supporting us. With the launch of this program, we are taking this opportunity to increase Norton India’s partner ecosystem and accelerate opportunities for them.”

