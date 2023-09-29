North Eastern Council in collaboration with TSSC launches ‘5G Experience Centre’ in Guwahati

- Advertisement - -

Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Government of India, officially inaugurated the “5G Experience Centre at Tech City, at Guwahati.” This initiative is a project by the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, and is executed by AMTRON, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) to advance 5G use case applications in the North Eastern Region.

During the event, Minister also flagged off the ‘Skill on Wheels’ project by TSSC. The project aims to enhance skills and provide certification to candidates in various telecom industry roles through NCVET Certified Courses offered by TSSC. These courses, funded by the North Eastern Council, are aligned with NCVET norms under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Additionally, MOOC Courses, in line with TSSC Norms, are available in digital format for online access.

Sh G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister, MDoNER, Government of India

On the occasion, Sh G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Minister, MDoNER, Government of India said, “Based on this vision, North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER has 100% funded the rolled out India’s first 5G Training Labs and 5G Health Use Case applications on a large scale across all 8 NE States. This project was executed by AMTRON in collaboration with various Government Agencies like the Ministry of DoNER, Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Sector Skill Council etc. This project was completed across all 8 States in a record time of around 75 days which is a record for any project of North Eastern Council under the policy of “Act First & Fast For North East”. The 5G Labs shall help the youth from North East to gain skills relevant in Industry 4.0 and take optimal advantage of fruits of knowledge economy which can help NE to improve many of its gaps in SDG 2030 Goals. TSSC (Telecom Sector Skill Council) also successfully imparted Master Trainers for 5G Labs.”

Mr. Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council

Mr. Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council said, “The unveiling of state-of-the-art 5G Experience centre at Tech City, Guwahati, is a significant milestone to increase the upskilling of North Eastern youth, it will also ensure livelihood enhancement for the local youth. This is in line with TSSC commitment to skilling youth of India in telecom job roles. We are thrilled to showcase this facility and demonstrate the immense potential it holds for the future.”

This initiative represents an advancement by NEC and TSSC toward the vision articulated by Hon’ble Prime Minister during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of NEC on 18-12-2022. The Prime Minister emphasized the strategic utilization of “Asht Lakhmi” for the development of North East, with a significant focus on leveraging 5G Technology and digital connectivity. This emphasis aims at fostering job creation, achieving various socio-economic developmental objectives, and meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030 targets in the North Eastern Region.

