Norden and Radiant successfully conducted Partner Training Program to Empower Partners with Cutting-Edge Technology Insights

Norden Communication and Radiant Info Solutions ,recently hosted an illuminating Partner Training Program on the 24th of August at Park-Inn by Radisson, New Delhi . This collaborative endeavour brought together professionals and partners from across the tech industry to explore the latest advancements of Norden in AV Solutions, PA Systems, and Security Surveillance products.

The training program was strategically designed to equip partners with a profound understanding of NVS IP Based systems, hands-on experience with IP PA systems and their software, an in-depth exploration of AV solutions, and insights into Norden’s surveillance systems tailored for different industries. This event underscored Norden and Radiant’s unwavering commitment to empower their partners with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in the ever-evolving world of technology.

The event attracted and meant for industry leaders and partners eager to stay at the forefront of AV, PA systems, and security surveillance technologies. Participants left the program armed with knowledge and tools to meet the dynamic demands of their customers, ensuring their businesses remained competitive and future-ready.

Nishant Gupta, Managing Director, Radiant Info Solutions.

In a world where technology continually evolves, Norden and Radiant lead the way in ensuring that our partners is well-prepared to embrace the future. The Partner Training Program served as a testament to our commitment to innovation and unwavering support for partners in their quest to stay ahead in the dynamic landscape of AV solutions, PA systems, and security surveillance , said Nishant Gupta, Managing Director, Radiant Info Solutions.

Both Norden and Radiant expressed their sincere appreciation for the active engagement and dedication of the participants throughout the program. They reiterated their commitment to empowering partners with the latest solutions and expertise in the ever-evolving world of audio-visual technology and security surveillance.

