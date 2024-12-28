Non-visible light technologies in security: Adoption challenges and future trends – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

In the evolving security landscape, non-visible light technologies such as thermal imaging, audio detection, millimeter radar, and X-ray systems are gaining increasing recognition for their ability to complement traditional visible light cameras. These technologies enhance detection and monitoring capabilities, especially in challenging environments.

To further explore the adoption of these advanced technologies, asmag.com and Hikvision have partnered up to conduct a survey examining the deployment and full potential of four key non-visible light technologies. Building on our exploration of the applications of these technologies in our previous article, we will now examine the challenges hindering their wider adoption and the future trends that will shape their future.

Key findings

Positive outlook on future investment

When asked which technologies respondents will invest or offer in the near future, the majority (61%) cited thermal imaging. This is followed by millimeter radar technology (48%), audio technology (45%) and X-ray technology (37%). This trend indicates a general awareness and willingness of solution providers to adopt these technologies to address evolving customer requests/demands. Thermal imaging, often used in perimeter security and night surveillance, leads the pack due to its ability to function effectively in complete darkness or through smoke and fog. Millimeter radar and audio technology are also gaining momentum for their applications in areas like traffic management and crowd monitorin

Optimistic growth projection for non-visible light technologies

Survey respondents were overall optimistic about the growth of non-visible light technologies in the security industry over the next five years. 92% of respondents expect moderate to significant growth for thermal imaging, once again highlighting its widespread use and versatility. This is followed by predictions for audio (76%), millimeter radar (63%) and X-ray (57%) technologies.



The data suggests particularly strong growth potential for millimeter radar. Currently, 29% of respondents offer this technology, but 48% plan to introduce it in the near term, indicating a significant growth trend. Radar technology is finding increasing applications in sectors such as transportation, healthcare, and smart cities, where it is valued for its ability to detect motion and track objects in all weather conditions.

High costs and complexity: Key barriers to adoption

Despite the positive outlook, the survey identified several barriers to adopting non-visible light perception technologies. The primary challenge is high initial investment, cited by 69% of respondents. Other top challenges according to respondents include technical complexity (49%), maintenance and support costs (41%), and regulation/legal framework (37%).

This is understandable as these technologies tend to be more expensive than conventional visible light solutions. For instance, high-end thermal cameras can cost anywhere between US$1,000 and US$10,000, compared to 2-megapixel cameras which generally cost only $30 to $100. X-ray machines are even most costly, with prices starting around $50,000 and reaching millions for advanced systems, excluding installation and maintenance costs.

This may cause hesitancy among users when choosing non-visible light solutions, and highlights the need for manufacturers to reduce costs and simplify deployment to increase future adoption. Additionally, regulatory compliance, particularly for X-ray systems, requires certifications and adherence to strict guidelines, adding another layer of difficulty for adopters.

ROI and case studies: Key drivers for adoption

When asked about the factors that would drive adoption in the future, return on investment (ROI) and case studies/success stories emerged as the top drivers, with each garnering 59% of responses. Given the higher costs associated with non-visible light technologies, end users need a clear ROI to justify the investment. Demonstrating the effectiveness of these technologies through case studies will also help build trust and confidence among potential buyers.

Customer demand (53%), technological advancements (51%), and new applications (47%) were also highlighted as important factors influencing the future adoption of non-visible light technologies.

Emerging applications and integration

We asked respondents to comment on new applications/emerging use cases that they think would boost adoption of non-visible light technologies in the future.

Integration with other systems was frequently mentioned as a key growth driver, with respondents suggesting that integrating non-visible light technologies not only with visible light cameras but also with each other can optimize systems.

“New technology is great, but the important thing is being able to integrate it into the system – the investment cost is not much.”

“Integration of Millimeter Radar Technology with Thermal and Speed Detection cameras can enhance Traffic Management efficiency.”

“Integration with biometrics and camera.”

“Integration with other technologies.”

“DAS system, providing detection along route and at same time enabling communication infrastructure.”

“I think the use of audio with camera system will increase in the future.”

AI and advanced analytics are also expected to play a crucial role in driving adoption. Several respondents pointed to AI-powered functions like automatic event detection as an important feature. The integration of AI for audio edge detection can improve monitoring by recognizing sounds related to security threats or safety incidents.

“Further development of AI functionalities and added focus on automatic handling of events, sensors and cameras e.g. automatic handover between cameras and on need for sensor knowledge.”

“AI audio edge detection.”

“AI applied to audio to monitor for all types of security and safety events. Combined with video for higher detection accuracy.”

“Technology and AI.”

“Intelligent AI based video imaging.”

“AI audio edge detection.”

“AI applied to audio to monitor for all types of security and safety events.”

Safety and security applications remain the primary use cases for these technologies. In addition to securing perimeters, these technologies are being deployed in areas like hazardous material detection and factory automation. Their ability to detect threats or monitor environments in conditions where traditional visible light systems fail makes them invaluable in critical infrastructure and high-risk environments.

Conclusion

In summary, non-visible light technologies such as thermal imaging, audio detection, millimeter radar, and X-ray systems are gaining momentum in the security industry. Although their higher costs and complexity can slow down adoption, their potential is clear, especially when paired with AI and integrated into broader systems. As more success stories emerge and the return on investment becomes clearer, we can expect to see these technologies play an even bigger role in addressing security challenges, particularly in areas where traditional cameras fall short.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 130