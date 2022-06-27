Monday, June 27, 2022
Nominations Open for the 14th Innovative Product Awards Night 2022 to be Held on July 29

This is to bring to your kind attention that NOMINATIONS are now open for our 14th NCN Innovative Product Awards Night 2022 to be held on July 29 [6:30 PM to 9:30] at Hotel Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi.

The whole event is designed to recognize the top performing individuals, brands, products and solutions. The event is also a meeting point for the vendors and partners, where they can interact, strengthen their existing relationships and forge new associations with different players in the industry. The event will attract a congregation of about 400 guests including top Vendors, Corporate Executives, Distributors, Resellers and Association Representatives cutting across the verticals of the ICT industry.

NOMINATION OPEN NOW
The awardees are selected under different categories such as Most Innovative Products of the Year Awards, Special Awards, Editor’s Choice Awards, Best Association Awards, etc. The awardees include individuals, brands, products and organizations who are selected on the basis of Online Voting and assessment by a Panel of Experts and Judges. The selections are made on the basis of their performances during the year 2021. We have successfully conducted 13 of such events in the past and received overwhelming response and acclamation from the industry.

To get a chance to win a prize, please NOMINATE YOUR PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS at the following link: Website

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

