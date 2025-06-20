Noida International Airport partners with Anlon Technology Solutions for India’s first indigenously built runway rubber removal machine

- Advertisement -

Noida International Airport (NIA) has partnered with Anlon Technology Solutions Limited, an Indian MSME company, for the deployment of India’s first indigenously built Runway Rubber Removal Machine (RRM).

The state-of-the-art Cleanjet RRM is a domestically manufactured solution for critical airport operations. Built on a robust Eicher Pro 6028 chassis, this innovative machine is designed to ensure the highest standards of runway safety and efficiency at Noida International Airport.

Key Features of Anlon’s Cleanjet RRM – Ensuring Peak Runway Performance:

Advanced 100% chemical-free cleaning: The machine efficiently removes rubber deposits, paint markings, and oil spills from runways, taxiways, and aprons. Crucially, it uses ultra-high-pressure water jets, making the entire process 100% chemical-free. This ensures a safe and skid-free surface for aircraft operations without harming the environment or airport pavement.

The machine efficiently removes rubber deposits, paint markings, and oil spills from runways, taxiways, and aprons. Crucially, it uses ultra-high-pressure water jets, making the entire process 100% chemical-free. This ensures a safe and skid-free surface for aircraft operations without harming the environment or airport pavement. Built for Indian conditions: Constructed on the reliable Eicher Pro 6028 platform, this machine is powered by a Bharat Stage-VI compliant diesel engine, ensuring robust performance. An auxiliary CAT C9.3B engine and a powerful Hammelmann high-pressure pump deliver precise, damage-free cleaning.

Constructed on the reliable Eicher Pro 6028 platform, this machine is powered by a Bharat Stage-VI compliant diesel engine, ensuring robust performance. An auxiliary CAT C9.3B engine and a powerful Hammelmann high-pressure pump deliver precise, damage-free cleaning. Exceptional Efficiency: Designed for rapid and effective cleaning, the Cleanjet RRM can clear 800 to 1100 square meters per hour. With large 8000-litre tanks for fresh water and debris, it can operate continuously for over 4 hours, minimizing downtime during critical maintenance windows.

Designed for rapid and effective cleaning, the Cleanjet RRM can clear 800 to 1100 square meters per hour. With large 8000-litre tanks for fresh water and debris, it can operate continuously for over 4 hours, minimizing downtime during critical maintenance windows. Integrated Solution: An intelligent built-in suction system collects all wastewater, rubber particles, paint flakes, and oil spills directly at the nozzle. This leaves the runway surface dry and ready for immediate use, eliminating the need for additional cleanup.

An intelligent built-in suction system collects all wastewater, rubber particles, paint flakes, and oil spills directly at the nozzle. This leaves the runway surface dry and ready for immediate use, eliminating the need for additional cleanup. Operator Comfort and Safety: The air-conditioned cabin is ergonomically designed with easily accessible controls. Multiple cameras and a 12-inch display provide real-time monitoring and record operational footage for up to a month, enhancing safety and accountability.

The air-conditioned cabin is ergonomically designed with easily accessible controls. Multiple cameras and a 12-inch display provide real-time monitoring and record operational footage for up to a month, enhancing safety and accountability. Rapid Deployment and Versatility: The machine is designed for quick response and is capable of vacating the runway swiftly in emergencies without needing to dismantle components. Its user-friendly, modular design allows the cleaning head to be easily raised, lowered, or detached for simplified transport and storage.

This partnership underscores Noida International Airport’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge, sustainable technologies to enhance operational excellence and safety.

