NODWIN Gaming’s VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2026 Set for Broadcast Kickoff; Registrations Close March 4

With registrations entering their final stretch, NODWIN Gaming, in partnership with Riot Games, is set to kick off the broadcast phase of VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2026, marking the beginning of another high-stakes competitive season in the region.

The official broadcast of VCSA 2026 will stream live on NODWIN Gaming & Valorant Esports South Asia YouTube channels, bringing fans across South Asia closer to the region’s top VALORANT talent as teams begin their journey through Split 1.

Registrations for Split 1 remain open until March 4, 2026, inviting eligible teams across South Asia to step forward and compete in the region’s premier VALORANT circuit, the official pathway for top teams aspiring to make their mark at the VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

The 2026 season introduces a refined multi-stage competitive format featuring Open Qualifiers, two Splits, Promotion & Relegation, and a culminating grand finals that will crown the region’s champions.

Key Dates – Split 1

Registration Window: Till March 4, 2026

Open Qualifiers: March 7 – March 11, 2026

Split 1 Broadcast Begins: March 16th, 2026

Split 1 Playoff: April 8 – 9, 2026

Eligibility Requirements:

Minimum Rank: Immortal 1 and above (V25 Act 6)

Region: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan & Maldives

Premier Team seeding based on V25 Acts 4, 5 & 6

Tournament Structure Overview

Open Qualifiers & Playoffs

The journey begins with a high-intensity open circuit designed to spotlight emerging talent across South Asia.

Open Qualifiers:

Single Elimination

Best-of-Three (Bo3)

Top 10 teams advance to OQ Playoffs

OQ Playoffs:

Double Elimination

Bo3

Top 5 teams qualify for Split 1

The Top 3 teams from VCSA 2025 receive direct invitations to Split 1.

Split 1

Team Composition:

5 Teams from OQ Playoffs

3 Direct Invites

Total: 8 Teams

Format:

Single Round Robin

Bo3

28 Matches across 14 match days

Advancement:

Top 6 advance to Split 2

Bottom 2 move to Promotion & Relegation

Split 2 & Grand Finals

Split 2 will feature 8 teams battling in a single round robin format, with the top four advancing to the Playoff Stage, where a single-elimination bracket (Bo3, Bo5 Grand Final) will determine the 2026 champions of VALORANT Challengers South Asia.

Game Changers South Asia 2026

Running alongside the main circuit, the Game Changers format will feature two competitive splits with open qualifiers, reinforcing inclusive growth within South Asia’s VALORANT ecosystem. The winner of Split 2 will advance to the Game Changers Pacific Stage.

Building on a Landmark 2025 Season

VCSA 2026 follows a record-breaking 2025 edition, where Velocity Gaming secured the VCT Ascension Pacific slot after a dominant 3–1 Grand Final victory over S8UL at the Ascension Qualifiers LAN. The 2025 season drew over 12 million views and peaked at 50,000+ concurrent viewers, cementing VCSA’s position as one of South Asia’s most-watched VALORANT tournaments.

With the competitive bar raised and regional viewership at an all-time high, 2026 promises even greater intensity.

From the Organizers

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder & CEO, NODWIN Gaming said,“As we head into the broadcast phase of VCSA 2026, the excitement across the ecosystem is palpable. This circuit represents the pinnacle of competitive VALORANT in South Asia, and our structured pathway ensures that every team from open qualifiers to grand finalists earns their position through performance. After the incredible momentum of last season, we are confident that 2026 will further elevate the region’s competitive standard.”

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Head of Esports India and South Asia, Riot Games

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Head of Esports India and South Asia, Riot Games added, “Competing in VCSA continues to be one of the most defining experiences for teams in South Asia. The level of competition, the scale of production, and the passion of the community make this circuit truly special. With the new season underway and the clear path connecting Tier-2 to Tier-1 already announced, we’re excited to see both established rosters and emerging contenders raise the bar even higher.”

With the broadcast set to begin and registrations closing soon, the road to VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2026 is officially underway. Teams across the region are invited to seize the opportunity and define the next chapter of South Asian VALORANT.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

