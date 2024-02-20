NODWIN Gaming Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire 100% of Ninja Global FZCO

- Advertisement - -

NODWIN Gaming International Pte Ltd (Nodwin Gaming), 100% subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming Private Limited, material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd, The leading gaming and esports media company in emerging markets, has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% ownership in Ninja Global FZCO (Ninja). Ninja has assets in esports and gaming production assets in Turkey and the Middle East

The acquisition of Ninja into NODWIN Gaming’s global emerging market delivery network is poised to enhance the company’s existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region. This acquisition, which comes on the heels of acquisition of Games Marketing Services company PublishMe in October, solidifies its presence in the rapidly expanding Middle East and Turkish markets.

With this acquisition Nodwin Gaming has added key multi-language skills making Nodwin Gaming as a cost competitive global delivery and production platform for gaming & esports, capable of delivering world-class experiences across Asia, Middle-East, Turkey, Central Asia, Europe & USA.

This acquisition also readies Nodwin Gaming to expand to Central Asia, where the mobile games market is experiencing rapid growth, across multiplayer and strategy games, driven by tech-savvy youth population.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming,

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are thrilled to warmly welcome Gokhan Kazar and Doruk Demisar, Founders of Ninja Dubai and their team into the NODWIN Gaming family, marking a significant addition to our valued network. This strategic acquisition not only unlocks a plethora of new opportunities but also opens doors to numerous fresh possibilities for us as a leading gaming and esports media company. As NODWIN Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. This move positions us to empower local esports ecosystems, understand, and unlock the potential of multiple emerging market.”

Ninja stands as a prominent 360° esports and gaming organization. Since its establishment, Ninja has demonstrated excellence in devising and implementing creative strategies for brands and publishers throughout Turkey and the Middle East region. By crafting distinctive and captivating experiences that immerse brands in the realms of esports and entertainment, Ninja has consistently delivered industry-leading experiences to the local community. The agency’s specialized knowledge in navigating the markets of the Middle East and Turkey, coupled with NODWIN Gaming’s strong connections with publishers and brands, as well as their expertise in organizing world-class esports events and securing media rights opportunities, forms a compelling synergy. This synergy creates outstanding value for the entire ecosystem, establishing a remarkable collaboration that leverages the strengths of both entities.

Mr. Gokhan Kazar, leveraging his wealth of experience & strategic insights will oversee operations in the Middle East region for NODWIN Gaming. Doruk Demisar along with Bilge Karageyik of PublishMe will collaborate as they spearhead Turkish operations, drawing upon their extensive esports expertise and deep understanding of the local landscape. This strategic alignment positions NODWIN Gaming for continued success and growth across the regions.

