NODWIN Gaming Sells Stake in EVO to RTS, Reinforces Strategic Focus on Emerging Markets

NODWIN Gaming announced the strategic sale of its entire stake in the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), the world’s most iconic fighting game tournament, to RTS, its long-standing partner in the global esports ecosystem. The decision follows an ambitious long-term growth roadmap for EVO that calls for significant investment to scale the platform globally. NODWIN Gaming will continue supporting EVO’s expansion across emerging markets as a long term partner through its regional expertise, operational strength, and deep community relationships. As EVO enters a new phase of global expansion, the transition aligns the platform with RTS’ investment-led growth vision while allowing NODWIN Gaming to sharpen its strategic focus on emerging markets and new growth opportunities.

For over two decades, EVO has stood at the heart of the global Fighting Game Community, evolving from a grassroots gathering into a premier competitive platform that brings together players, publishers, and fans from around the world bound by their shared love for fighting game esports. With the tournament poised to scale further and expand its global footprint, RTS is well positioned to lead this next phase, building on the property’s legacy while preserving its community-driven ethos.

The transition marks a strategic portfolio realignment for NODWIN Gaming as the company continues to deepen its leadership across rapidly expanding gaming regions. By partnering with RTS on EVO’s future, NODWIN strengthens its ability to channel focus toward building sustainable ecosystems, investing in local IPs, and unlocking new avenues for growth across the Global South.

Additional updates about EVO’s emerging market strategy in partnership with NODWIN Gaming will be announced in the coming months.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

Speaking on EVO’s asset transfer to RTS, Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, “EVO represents the passion, resilience, and spirit of the fighting game community, and it is a privilege for us to be part of that journey. As the platform steps into a new era of global opportunity, we see RTS as the right partner to build on its strong foundation and guide its continued evolution. For NODWIN, this is a strategic step that sharpens our focus on markets where gaming is witnessing extraordinary momentum. Our commitment to growing esports ecosystems remains unwavering, and we look forward to collaborating with RTS to bring EVO experiences to new audiences while continuing to shape the future of gaming across emerging regions.”

For NODWIN Gaming, the transition marks a deliberate step toward deepening its presence in emerging markets and fiscal discipline – a strategy that has led the company back into an EBITDA positive state as of Q3 2025 while maintaining an impressive 58% YoY growth in revenue which stands at INR 530.3 Crore (USD 58.5 M) for the first 9 months of FY 26.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

