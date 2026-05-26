NODWIN Gaming reveals India’s Rainbow Six Siege team for Esports Nations Cup 2026

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NODWIN Gaming, India’s National Team Partner (NTP) for the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026, has officially announced the country’s roster forTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege at the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2-29, 2026.

The Indian contingent will feature in-game leader (IGL) Arvinth Narayanan (Jittery), Naveen Krishnan (Beat), Ravi Kundu (Xedux), Mohammed Arbaaz Ali Khan (Baaz), Himadri Hazra Choudhury (Dzz), Atharva Patil (Atharv), and Kumar Tathagat (I0Nzera). The roster will be coached by Ashrit Goyal aka notyAshritB, who was earlier appointed by NODWIN Gaming as India’s national coach for Rainbow Six Siege and will be responsible for identifying players, defining team strategy, and building competitive lineups.

India’s roster features a well-established core of experienced Rainbow Six Siege players, all of whom have been competing at the highest level of South Asian competition for several years while also gaining exposure at international tournaments. Jittery, alongside Beat, has been competing professionally since 2019 across teams including Union Gaming, Monkey Hunters, and Team Knock Knock. Together, the duo secured victories at the Six August 2020 Major – South Asia, City Championship, The Esports Club – The Rising, TEC Pro Series Spring and Summer, South Asia Nationals 2022, and ROG Masters Asia-Pacific 2022: South Asia.

Xedux and Baaz also enter the tournament with strong chemistry, having represented Hasib Warriors together and won the SA Elite Community Series 2025 along with Fragnation Community Cup 2, 3, and 4 last year. The duo was also part of Hasib Warriors’ campaigns in the Asia Pro League (APL) in 2023 and 2024, with the team reaching the playoffs during the 2023 edition of the tournament. Dzz joins the roster as an experienced flex player with prior international exposure and familiarity playing alongside Naveen, Arbaaz, and Arvinth during their time with Team Knock Knock. He also previously won the Fragnation Community Cup 1.

Atharv adds further depth to the lineup, having represented the renowned KIRA Esports since 2019. Over the years, he has won the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup 2021 and the TEC Rainbow Six Siege Ahmedabad Cup, while also being part of the first Indian team to defeat an international opponent in Cyclops Athlete Gaming (CAG). He has consistently competed across international events between 2018 and 2023. I0Nzera rounds out the squad with experience both as a player and coach with Lightning Warriors, contributing additional analytical strength and international exposure to the team setup.

“Tournaments like the Esports Nations Cup 2026 are game-changing for players, as they give us the opportunity to compete under the national flag against some of the strongest teams in the world. This roster brings together a strong mix of experience, flexibility, and international exposure, with many of us having competed alongside each other over the years. Right now, the focus is entirely on the upcoming qualifiers and making sure we earn India a place at the main event in Riyadh,” said Mr. Arvinth Narayanan aka Jittery, IGL of India’s Rainbow Six Siege team.

The Rainbow Six Siege tournament at ENC 2026 will feature a prize pool of USD 1.32 million (approximately INR 12.5 crore), with 24 national teams competing in its signature 5v5 tactical shooter format. The competition will begin on November 18 and conclude with the playoff final on November 22. The first stage will feature 24 teams competing in a round-robin group stage across four groups of six teams each, followed by a 16-team single-elimination playoff bracket.

The Esports Foundation (EF) has already confirmed that 12 rosters have received direct invitations to compete at the ENC Finals through the official ENC Rankings, which score, accumulate, and rank submitted roster performances across official Rainbow Six competitions, including Regional Leagues, Majors, and the Six Invitational. The directly invited nations are Brazil, France, the United States, Great Britain, Sweden, Indonesia, China, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, and Portugal.

Teams ranked outside the top 12, including India, will compete in online regional qualifiers between May 28-31, with two countries/territories qualifying to the main event from each of the following regions: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & North Africa, and Asia. The final two teams will qualify through wildcard slots.

India will compete in the Asia qualifier, set to take place from May 29-31, featuring a double-elimination bracket format with all matches played as Best of Three (Bo3) series.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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