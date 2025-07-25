NODWIN Gaming partners with Sony LIV for streaming rights of Esports World Cup 2025

- Advertisement -

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading esports and gaming company, has announced that Sony LIV has acquired the Hindi and English language media rights for select matches of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, further amplifying the tournament’s reach and representation across India.

As part of the partnership, Sony LIV will stream select matches from the Esports World Cup in India, bringing the action to millions of fans in languages they resonate with. Coverage begins with Chess in Hindi on July 24, followed by a Hindi livestream of EWC matches starting July 25, featuring India’s BGMI team Aryan x TMG Gaming among others. Tekken 8 kicks off on August 13.

The Hindi-language broadcast will be available exclusively on the Sony LIV app and official website.

In addition, Sony LIV will also stream the weekly shows, behind-the-scenes features, and player interactions spotlighting EWC athletes and teams, curated for both core and casual esports audiences. This collaboration follows NODWIN Gaming’s recent partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights and regional distribution across South Asia.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “Our goal is to bring the Esports World Cup to as many passionate fans across South Asia as possible, and this partnership with Sony LIV is a major step in that direction. It combines Sony LIV’s incredible reach with NODWIN’s focus on building localized, fan-first esports experiences. With both Hindi and premium English content, we are creating a viewing experience that feels personal, immersive, and truly regional.”

The Esports World Cup 2025, organised by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), is set to return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in summer 2025, featuring the world’s top esports clubs and players across multiple formats. With a record-breaking global prize pool of $70.45 million (over INR 600 crore) and an ever-expanding international audience, the tournament continues to raise the bar for competitive gaming worldwide.

With the addition of Sony LIV as the exclusive Hindi broadcast partner and NODWIN Gaming as the strategic regional media and marketing partner, the EWC is poised to reach unprecedented heights in South Asia. This aligns with the mission of making esports more inclusive, accessible and locally relevant.

The momentum in India is already building as the country gears up for its first-ever representation at the Esports World Cup. AxTMG were recently crowned BMPS 2025 champions, earning their place to represent the country at the Esports World Cup. In chess, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi made history as the first Indian to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025 and will compete under the banner of global esports powerhouse Gen.G Esports. Joining him are Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa (India Rank: 1, World Rank: 4), Aravindh Chithambaram (India Rank: 4, World Rank: 11), Vidit Gujrathi (India Rank: 6, World Rank: 26) and Nihal Sarin (India Rank: 8, World Rank: 40), all representing the homegrown esports giant Team S8UL. Rising prodigy Aarav Dengla rounds out the contingent, making this India’s most formidable chess lineup ever on the global esports stage

With top-tier Indian talent competing across multiple titles, the Esports World Cup 2025 presents a unique opportunity to showcase India’s growing presence in global esports and to unite audiences around a shared national dream.

