NODWIN Gaming partners with Esports World Cup Foundation to manage media rights sales across South Asia

NODWIN Gaming, a leader in South Asia’s esports and gaming ecosystem, has officially partnered with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights sales across South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other surrounding territories.

NODWIN Gaming will act as the strategic support for the EWCF in the region, supporting with media rights sales and distribution strategies for the EWC across South Asia. The partnership aims to bring the Esports World Cup to a broader audience of fans in one of the fastest-growing esports markets globally. Additionally, NODWIN Gaming will act as the EWCF’s marketing partner for the Indian market, to conceptualize and execute local campaigns and initiatives that support the Foundation’s mission of elevating esports and gaming culture worldwide.

The EWCF is the nonprofit organization behind the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world’s largest multi-title esports competition. The 2024 inaugural edition featured 1,500 elite players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries, competing across 21 titles for a record-breaking $60 million prize pool. With 500 million online viewers and 2.6 million in-person attendees, the EWC set a new benchmark for esports competitions worldwide.

With a proven legacy in managing media rights for the targeted distribution of world-class esports and entertainment content, NODWIN Gaming has successfully brought competitive gaming to mainstream audiences through multiple broadcast platforms, including television and OTT services. Its marquee IP, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS), is currently the only Indian esports tournament to air on national television, broadcasting on Star Sports for three consecutive years. The company has also delivered top-tier productions and media rights solutions for properties such as the eISL in collaboration with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the VALORANT Challengers South Asia with Riot Games, the Mountain Dew Arena with ESL India, and the Kingfisher India Premiership, among others.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “The Esports World Cup is a landmark moment for global esports, and we’re proud to partner with the EWCF to bring that experience to South Asia. This partnership is about more than just broadcasting a tournament – it’s about building a bridge between South Asia’s incredibly passionate gaming communities and the global stage that the EWCF represents. Whether it’s in India, Bangladesh, Nepal or beyond, our goal is to make world-class esports content more accessible than ever. We’re excited to work closely with the EWCF to not only grow the tournament’s reach but to also support the larger ecosystem and community it helps foster.”

The EWCF is dedicated to supporting the long-term growth and financial sustainability of the global esports and gaming sectors. The foundation’s mission is to advocate for the entire ecosystem including players, fans, and businesses and to reinvest any proceeds back into initiatives that fuel the development of the industry.

“Our mission at the Esports World Cup Foundation is to create lasting impact for the global esports industry by setting new competitive benchmarks and forging partnerships that understand the nuances of each region. South Asia represents an incredibly dynamic and fast-growing gaming market, and NODWIN Gaming brings unparalleled knowledge, reach, and local trust to this ecosystem. By partnering with NODWIN, we are not only ensuring that the Esports World Cup reaches more fans, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to making esports more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable,” stated Mr. Mike McCabe, COO of the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Through this association, the EWCF strengthens its global presence while leveraging NODWIN Gaming’s deep-rooted experience in youth engagement, esports content, and regional distribution across emerging economies.

