NODWIN Gaming brings together DreamHack India and Hyderabad Comic Con this November

NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports, in collaboration with the leading ticketing and live entertainment platform Insider.in, has announced that DreamHack India—India’s largest gaming festival—will take place at Hyderabad Comic Con, the country’s largest pop culture celebration, from November 15 to 17.

Comic Con India, acquired by NODWIN Gaming earlier this year, is the country’s largest destination for all things pop-culture, from comics and anime to movies and TV shows for over a decade. Held in five cities, the event caters to a wide spectrum of audiences through its variety of experiences including comic book zones, music artists and stand-up performances, cosplay competitions, exciting merchandise, and other interactive experiences. Hyderabad Comic Con (HCC) is making an exciting return this year, with the event coming back sooner than usual and expanding to a thrilling three-day format.

This year, the addition of DreamHack, a premier gaming event celebrating its 5th anniversary, adds a thrilling new dimension to the event. Over the years, DreamHack India is known for electrifying LAN tournaments for various esports titles, cosplay events, tech expos, meet and greet opportunities with noted content creators and streamers, as well as the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) zones. This synergy aligns seamlessly with NODWIN Gaming’s commitment to holistic youth entertainment encompassing all forms of engagements that resonate with young audiences. Hyderabad’s enthusiastic turnout in the last edition and vibrant participation have been truly impressive, prompting a quicker return with an enhanced event offering.

With its expanded offerings for both comic enthusiasts and gamers, DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con promises to be the city’s biggest youth entertainment attraction this year. The event’s three-day format will enable fans to experience the best of Comic Con India with more opportunities to explore the world of comics, cosplay, fandom hauls and entertainment, while also experiencing engaging gaming & esports tournaments, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) zone, meet & greets and other engaging activities featured by DreamHack India.

Backed by our collaboration with Insider.in, whose vision is to offer a diverse range of live events to fans across the country, this edition will be one to watch out for.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN® Gaming

“DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con is a match made in gaming and pop culture heaven! It perfectly embodies NODWIN Gaming’s vision for the future of youth entertainment in India. By joining forces with the biggest events in their respective communities, we’re creating an epic celebration that’s bigger and better than ever before. Hyderabad’s fans have always shown incredible energy and passion, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the table this year!,” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

Mr. Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India.

“As Akshat rightfully puts it, this season’s edition will be the biggest celebration of gaming and pop-culture. Comic Con India fans in Hyderabad, will not only get to experience the best of pop-culture, but the biggest gaming event in the country as well, all under one roof. We are putting together a spectacular event for fans in the city and I look forward to hosting them this November,” said Mr. Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India.

Attendees will be able to enjoy access to DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con with a single ticket. The tickets are now available on Insider.in | Paytm, alongside the official websites of Dreamhack India and Comic Con India.

