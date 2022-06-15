NODWIN Gaming appoints Vishal Parekh as Chief Marketing Officer

- Advertisement -

NODWIN Gaming, the leading esports company, has appointed Vishal Parekh as its Chief Marketing Officer effective June 1, 2022. Parekh joins the company from Kingston Technology, world’s leading memory brand, where he was the Marketing Director. During his 15-year long stint at the organisation, Parekh was instrumental in building Kingston and HyperX brands in India.

With this appointment, NODWIN Gaming aims to further expand and strengthen its foothold in the esports and media space in India and globally, utilising Parekh’s extensive international experience in the leadership and strategic marketing roles.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-founder, NODWIN Gaming

“We are elated to have Vishal join the NODWIN team and look forward to scaling new heights with his expertise and knowledge of the sector. Parekh would be spearheading our vision to change the landscape of gaming in India with our innovative multi-pronged strategies. Also, with our multi-industry acquisitions in the past one year, we look forward to Vishal’s marketing & branding expertise to put a cohesive brand together. As we scale up NODWIN Gaming in the years to come and expand the esports ecosystem in the process, Parekh’s extensive expertise will play an important role to steer the brand in the right direction,” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, MD and Co-founder, NODWIN Gaming.

Parekh has over two decades of experience in strategic business management and brand building for clients in IT, retail, lifestyle, gadgets, and gaming. Among his core strengths are forming strategic alliances and partnerships, social media marketing, customer and consumer activations and network expansion. At NODWIN, he will be implementing a global marketing and communication strategy to support the firm’s growth aspirations and core messaging.

“I have been following NODWIN Gaming since its early stages and I know they are the ones responsible for getting esports to India and that too, to mainstream at a time, when esports was a distant concept. The company has been through a tremendous transformational journey since its inception, and I am very delighted to be a part of this team. In the past two years where everyone is focusing on digital, NODWIN has been on a mission to bring esports to masses and taking the game to the next level. I can’t be more excited than ever to take on this challenge and opportunity and similar such challenges in the years to come,” said Mr. Vishal Parekh.

