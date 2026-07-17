NODWIN Gaming Appoints Teemu Koski as CEO of NODWIN Gaming MENA

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NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in youth entertainment, announced the appointment of Teemu Koski as Chief Executive Officer of NODWIN Gaming MENA, effective 1 July 2026. Reporting to Merlin Wiedeking, CEO, NODWIN Gaming International, Teemu will lead the company’s strategy, operations, business development and market expansion across the Middle East and North Africa.

Teemu joined NODWIN Gaming in August 2025 as Chief Business Officer, MENA, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s commercial footprint across the region. He led strategic partnerships, commercial growth initiatives and the development of NODWIN’s data business across MENA, working closely with publishers, media rights holders, technology partners and commercial stakeholders to unlock new revenue opportunities.

In his new role, Teemu will continue to oversee NODWIN Gaming’s global data monetization business alongside leading its MENA operations. Working closely with publishers, tournament operators, brand partners and technology providers, he will continue to strengthen the commercial value of esports data rights across NODWIN’s growing international ecosystem.

Prior to joining NODWIN Gaming, Teemu spent over 15 years at Elisa Corporation, where he founded and led Elisa Esports, building one of the most respected esports businesses in Europe while helping establish sustainable commercial models for the industry.

The appointment reflects NODWIN Gaming’s continued investment in international leadership as it expands its presence across high-growth emerging markets and strengthens its position across gaming, esports, live entertainment, creators and youth culture.

Mr. Teemu Koski, CEO, NODWIN Gaming MENA said, “The MENA region is entering a defining period for gaming, esports and youth entertainment, and the opportunity ahead is enormous. Over the past year, I’ve had the chance to work with an incredible team and partners across the region, and that has only strengthened my belief in what we can build together.

As we look ahead, my focus is on growing a business that’s deeply rooted in the region while bringing together publishers, brands, creators, governments and technology partners to unlock new opportunities. Alongside leading our MENA business, I’m also looking forward to continuing our work around global data monetization and helping create even greater value across NODWIN’s international ecosystem.”

Mr. Merlin Wiedeking, CEO, NODWIN Gaming International said, “One of the things that stands out about Teemu is his ability to build businesses through strong relationships and a deep understanding of the market. As NODWIN continues to grow across international markets, we’re focused on empowering local leadership that understands the people, the culture and the opportunities within each region. MENA is one of our most important growth markets, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Teemu as we deepen our presence, build new partnerships and create long-term value across the region.”

NODWIN Gaming has continued to strengthen its international presence through investments across gaming, esports, creator ecosystems, live experiences and youth culture. With operations spanning multiple emerging markets, the company remains focused on building sustainable businesses that connect brands, publishers, creators and communities while unlocking new opportunities for the next generation of audiences.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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