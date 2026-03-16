NODWIN Gaming Appoints MTG’s Arnd Benninghoff to Board, Signaling Path to IPO and Strategic Fundraising

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NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in gaming, esports and youth entertainment, announced a series of strategic milestones aimed at accelerating its journey toward a public listing. The company has officially initiated a pre-IPO fundraising round and strengthened its leadership with the appointment of industry veteran Arnd Benninghoff to its Board of Directors.

The round will feature a mix of primary issuance to fund its global expansion via organic growth and strategic acquisitions, alongside a secondary sale providing liquidity to existing shareholders. This capital exercise is backed by significant financial momentum, as NODWIN returns to EBITDA profitability while delivering an impressive 42% YoY revenue surge, reaching USD 58.5M in the first nine months of FY 2026.

Arnd Benninghoff joins the NODWIN Gaming Board of Directors, bringing over a decade of high-level strategic and entrepreneurial leadership in the global gaming and media sectors. Currently the Executive Vice President of Gaming at Modern Times Group (MTG), Arnd leads the group’s strategic investments and portfolio growth since 2014. His extensive background includes serving as Chief Digital Officer at ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG, Managing Director of SevenVentures, and CEO of Holtzbrinck eLAB. A prolific entrepreneur who has founded and built fifteen companies, Arnd began his career as a journalist for Deutsche Presse Agentur and various TV networks. He holds a “Diplom-Kaufmann” in Business and Administration from the University of Münster and previously served on the Board of Directors of Edgeware AB.

As a leading force in the global south, NODWIN Gaming has rapidly transformed from a regional leader into a powerhouse on the international stage. With a strategic focus on emerging markets across South Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the company has built a sizable ecosystem at the intersection of esports, gaming, music, and youth culture.

“I have long admired NODWIN Gaming’s incredible trajectory and its unique ability to build vibrant, community-first ecosystems in the world’s most dynamic markets. The company sits at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and technology, making it one of the most exciting players in the global gaming landscape today. I am honored to join the Board and look forward to working closely with Akshat and the team to leverage my experience in strategic investment and digital media to help drive NODWIN’s next chapter of growth and innovation,” said Mr. Arnd Benninghoff, Executive Vice President of Gaming, MTG.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

“Arnd is a rare leader who understands the entire lifecycle of the gaming and media ecosystem, from the boots-on-the-ground reality of building startups to the strategic complexity of managing multi-billion dollar global portfolios. His vision for the future of interactive entertainment aligns perfectly with our goal to become the definitive voice of gaming and youth culture in the Global South. Arnd’s insights will be invaluable as we continue to scale our IPs and explore new frontiers in youth entertainment. Arnd’s insights will be invaluable and we are thrilled to welcome Arnd to the NODWIN Gaming Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment in our global expansion,” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

The company has also appointed UBS to serve as the lead advisor for both the pre-IPO round and the subsequent public listing.

NODWIN’s international footprint is anchored by its recent acquisition of StarLadder, the Ukraine-based tournament organizer known for producing premier AAA events like CS:GO and Dota 2 Majors. Furthermore, following a successful co-ownership period, NODWIN continues to serve as a long-term strategic marketing partner for the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), the world’s most iconic fighting game tournament, driving its expansion into new geographies. With a portfolio that also includes global IPs like DreamHack India and Comic Con India, NODWIN is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between global gaming publishers and the world’s fastest-growing youth audiences.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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