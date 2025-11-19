NODWIN Gaming Announces Strategic Partnership with Exceed Entertainment for NH7 Weekender

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The happiest music festival, NH7 Weekender, is back, and NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and e-sports, has announced a strategic partnership with Exceed Entertainment to lead sponsorship led monetization for the upcoming edition of the longest-running multi-genre music festival in India.

For more than 15 years, NH7 Weekender has built a powerful cultural legacy, becoming a definitive space for music discovery, youth expression, and unforgettable shared moments. NODWIN Gaming acquired the NH7 Weekender music festival and other intellectual properties from OML Entertainment in September 2021, marking a significant strategic move that deepened its footprint in live entertainment, music, comedy, and gaming. Under NODWIN’s stewardship, NH7 Weekender continues to thrive alongside youth-focused experiential IPs such as Comic Con India and DreamHack, strengthening the company’s position in multi-genre youth entertainment across India.

As NH7 Weekender prepares for its next edition, NODWIN continues to lead festival programming, creative direction, production, and long-term vision. Exceed Entertainment will focus solely on sponsorship sales, brand partnerships, and commercial expansion, enabling brands to tap into NH7’s highly engaged and culturally influential youth audience.

The partnership is rooted in shared values of youth culture, creativity, and brand-first experience design. Together, NODWIN Gaming and Exceed Entertainment bring complementary strengths, that is NODWIN’s expertise in large-scale live IPs like NH7 Weekender, Comic Con India, and DreamHack, and Exceed’s deep network in celebrity management, influencer programming, and experiential brand partnerships. This synergy enables richer sponsor-driven activations, curated talent integrations, and innovative monetization models that blend music, gaming, and pop culture, offering brands and audiences a more immersive, culturally resonant festival experience.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

“NH7 Weekender has always been about music, culture, and the joy of shared experiences. With Exceed Entertainment managing sponsorship monetization, we look forward to unlocking new brand partnerships while we continue to build the authentic, high-energy festival experience our fans love,” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Mr. Afsar Zaidi, Founder, Exceed Entertainment

“At Exceed, we don’t just follow the curve, we chart the course. Partnering with NODWIN Gaming on NH7 Weekender is not about another transaction; it’s about pioneering the next evolution of India’s live experience economy. The aim is to be laser-focused on bringing unprecedented brand partnerships and unique commercial monetization blueprints to this iconic IP. We will join the dots and unlock revenue streams for Weekender like we always do,” said Mr. Afsar Zaidi, Founder, Exceed Entertainment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 170