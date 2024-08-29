NODWIN Gaming announces strategic multi-year partnership with Insider.in as official ticketing partner for key IPs

- Advertisement -

NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new age youth entertainment, gaming and esports has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Insider.in, India’s leading ticketing and events platforms. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Insider.in becomes the official ticketing partner in India for NODWIN Gaming’s key IPs, including DreamHack, NH7 Weekender, and Comic Con India. Over the last few years, Insider.in has been dedicated to offering a diverse range of live and online entertainment experiences to fans across the country.

NODWIN Gaming’s long-standing relationship with Insider.in across various events has laid a strong foundation for this strategic partnership. With Insider.in’s seamless ticketing solutions, NODWIN Gaming will ensure fast and easy access to the best live entertainment experiences for its audiences. Furthermore, Insider.in will start playing a crucial role in facilitating long-term synergistic brand partnerships for NODWIN Gaming’s IPs.

Insider.in has successfully managed to establish its unique presence across300+ cities by ticketing, marketing and curating differentiated consumer experiences. The platform has become synonymous with urban culture by hosting experiences across music, comedy, sports, theatre among other genres of entertainment. This synergy aligns perfectly with NODWIN Gaming’s vision of creating unparalleled entertainment experiences across markets, allowing events to tap into a broader audience base.

Insider.in is a brand of Wasteland Entertainment that was acquired by Zomato (NSE: ZOMATO) from Paytm (NSE: PAYTM). The transaction was completed on 28 August 2024 as per exchange filings.

NODWIN Gaming’s diverse portfolio of IPs spanning esports, music, pop-culture, gaming, cosplay and more, NODWIN Gaming is revolutionising the youth entertainment landscape in India, creating immersive experiences that resonate deeply with today’s young audiences.

Among its flagship events are DreamHack India, the nation’s biggest gaming festival, Comic Con India, the premier destination for all things pop-culture and NH7 Weekender, one of the country’s largest music festivals, all of which attract significant audiences nationwide. The partnership with Insider.in will further bolster the prominence of these events, providing a smoother ticketing experience and increased accessibility for audiences.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are delighted to team up with Insider.in as our official ticketing partner across 3 of our iconic IPs. Our past collaborations have always been exceptional and this partnership is a natural progression in our shared vision for excellence. NODWIN Gaming is committed to becoming the premier destination for youth entertainment with our exclusive IPs, and this partnership is a significant step toward that goal. Insider.in’s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance audience experiences for Comic Con India, NH7 Weekender and DreamHack India. Together, we look forward to creating iconic memories and delightful experiences for everyone.”

Insider.in is India’s prominent experience provider and fun enabler, offering tickets to a diverse range of events including live sports events, music festivals and concerts, standup comedy and open mic shows, food and shopping festivals, theatre, workshops and more. This partnership with NODWIN Gaming is a testament to their continued dedication to elevating the live event landscape in India and building a community of not just ticket buyers, but also fans.

Speaking about this strategic collaboration, Mr. Varun Khare, Insider.in mentioned, “We are thrilled to announce this multi-year ticketing partnership with Nodwin Gaming for their iconic IPs like NH7 Weekender, Dreamhack and the globally renowned Comic Con editions. Our longstanding partnership has been a testament to our shared commitment to excellence in live entertainment that focuses on providing unmatched entertainment to fans across the country. With tremendous fan support for all of these IPs, we are excited to elevate consumer experiences and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

According to FICCI-EY’s report, the organised live events segment in India grew 20% in 2023, reaching INR 88 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to reach INR 143 billion by 2026. The report also highlights that the rise of online ticketing platforms has made it easier for consumers to discover, purchase, and attend events and has aided in event marketing to create increased awareness.

The partnership between NODWIN Gaming and Insider.in marks a new chapter in the evolution of India’s entertainment landscape in transforming fan engagement and paves the way for a new era of entertainment experiences at some of the country’s most popular culture events.

