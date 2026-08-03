NODWIN Gaming Announces BGMI Masters Series Season 5

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NODWIN Gaming, a global leader in youth entertainment, announced the return of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) for its fifth season. BGMS Season 5 will take place from August 10 to September 6, 2026, bringing together 24 teams for four weeks of competitive BGMI action.

Since its launch, BGMS has grown into one of the defining competitive platforms for BGMI esports in India. The fifth season introduces a refreshed format that rewards consistency from the very beginning of the tournament, with every match contributing to a team’s journey towards the championship.

The competition begins with League Week 1 from August 10 to 13, followed by Bounty Weekend from August 14 to 16. League Week 2 will take place from August 17 to 20, before teams compete in Super Weekend 1 from August 21 to 23. The final League Week will run from August 24 to 27, culminating in Super Weekend 2 from August 28 to 30.

The competition will culminate with the Playoffs from August 31 to September 2, before the top teams battle for the BGMS Season 5 championship at the Grand Finals from September 4 to 6.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, “Five seasons ago, BGMS began with a simple ambition, to give Indian esports a stage that matched the passion and competitive talent within the community. Since then, we have seen the ecosystem evolve tremendously. Players are building longer careers, teams are becoming stronger institutions and fans are engaging with competitive gaming at a much deeper level. Season 5 is another step forward in that journey, and we’re looking forward to bringing fans another month of top-tier competition featuring the country’s best teams and players.”

The return of BGMS comes at a time when India’s gaming market is moving towards deeper community participation and long-term player experiences. According to Naavik’s India State of Play 2026 report, India’s mobile gaming market crossed $1 billion in combined revenue in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $1.5 billion in 2026. Shooter games account for 43% of the country’s in-app purchase revenue, with Battle Royale titles continuing to drive significant engagement and spending.

Now in its fifth season, BGMS continues to bring some of India’s best professional players and emerging talent together on one of the country’s biggest competitive gaming stages. Through its evolving competitive formats and growing broadcast footprint, the tournament continues to strengthen the connection between players, teams and millions of gaming fans across the country.

Further details on participating teams, broadcast timings, prize pool and the complete tournament format will be announced soon.

Tournament Schedule

August 10–13: League Week 1

League Week 1 August 14–16: Bounty Weekend

Bounty Weekend August 17–20: League Week 2

League Week 2 August 21–23: Super Weekend 1

Super Weekend 1 August 24–27: League Week 3

League Week 3 August 28–30: Super Weekend 2

Super Weekend 2 August 31–September 2: Playoffs

Playoffs September 4–6: Grand Finals

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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