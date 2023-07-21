NODWIN Gaming and Star Sports Announce BGMS Season 2 With Rooter As The Digital Streaming Partner

- Advertisement - -

NODWIN Gaming, one of the world’s leading emerging market gaming and esports media company, in association with Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, has announced the highly anticipated return of India’s biggest esports tournament, BGMI Masters Series. Building upon its record-shattering success in season 1, the upcoming season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series which kicks off on August 4, will feature 24 teams, and offer one of the highest-ever prize pools of INR 2.1 crore (over USD 250K) for a non-publisher event.

Among the 24 teams, 14 esports outfits will be invited directly, while the remaining 10 spots are to be earned by the victors from the Open Qualifier where anyone in India can participate. The high-octane live broadcast of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 will kick off at 9:30 pm on the Star Sports Network and Rooter.

The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) was a tremendous success, garnering over 36 million viewers over the course of the tournament. In celebration of that success, BGMI Masters Series Season 2 will be broadcast on Star Sports in three different languages – Hindi, English, and Tamil. This initiative undertaken by NODWIN Gaming, and Star Sports aims to connect core esports with viewers from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds, making esports content more inclusive and appealing to a broader audience. Beyond the regular broadcast, Star Sports has also announced additional programming to provide viewers with a distinctive and enriching esports experience, setting the popular sports network as a key destination for BGMI enthusiasts.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

Commenting on the new season of the BGMS Masters Series, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, “Last year, we took a bold and historical leap of faith by airing the BGMI Masters Series on primetime television with our partners Star Sports. That leap turned out to be an incredible success, revolutionizing the esports ecosystem and transforming how esports is traditionally consumed in India. BGMS season 2 doubles down on our commitment to bringing the epitome of BGMI esports to the masses. We have a larger prize pool, larger participation base, and larger distribution with all our partners. We are sure that this year we will amaze you with the games, the production, and the passion only our community can bring. Remember to tune in with your family!”

Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star

Speaking about the upcoming season, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Esports is a rapidly emerging category, fueled by the growing gaming culture in India and the global acknowledgement of its status as a sport. The first season of the BGMI Masters’ series, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, was positioned as the pinnacle tournament for the game in India and demonstrated the potential of a world-class esports competition staged at an elevated scale. Over 36 million viewers tuned in for the first season on TV with more than 40% below the age of 21. Encouraged by the results, we believe that this endeavor – BGMI Masters – will excite the gaming community, drive wider acceptance for esports among non-gamers, and overall, engage a younger demographic on our platforms.”

The digital broadcast of the Masters Series 2022 followed suit with the television broadcasts’ record-breaking performance and surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone, setting a new record in the history of Indian esports. For the upcoming BGMI Masters Series Season 2, NODWIN Gaming has announced its partnership with India’s biggest gaming and esports content platform Rooter as the championship’s digital streaming partner. Rooter’s expertise in delivering sharply crafted streaming experiences and an extensive distribution ecosystem across Android, iOS, web, and connected TV, will contribute to NODWIN Gaming’s objective of setting the benchmark for esports audience experience within the ecosystem.

Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, Rooter

Speaking about the association, Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, Rooter said, “NODWIN Gaming’s BGMI Masters Series has become the biggest and most loved esports IP in the country, and we are excited to be their exclusive digital streaming partner. From multi-platform distribution strength to sharp, tech-led content creation solutions, we’ve been pushing the boundaries of how Indians consume and engage with esports. For the tournament, we are geared to deliver the rich and immersive viewing experience that fans expect from us, even as we create more interactive avenues for them to root for their favorite teams. The much-awaited Master Series is also a great opportunity for brands to connect with the gaming community in a highly engaging setting. We are now actively working with multiple brands to help them reach out to the community through our media solutions like sponsorships, advertising campaigns, creator marketing, and more.”

NODWIN Gaming has also announced its partnership with Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant TVS Motor Company as the mobility partner for the upcoming season of the BGMI Masters Series. Under the aegis of this collaboration, TVS Raider, the leading sporty commuter from TVS will exclusively be the mobility partner of the BGMI Masters Series Season 2.

The BGMI Masters Series Season 2 promises an even more intense showdown than its previous edition. Mass-favorite esports powerhouses from last year’s tournament have undergone significant roster changes, and with emerging underdog teams qualifying from the preceding qualifiers, an exciting David vs. Goliath narrative could be on the cards. Furthermore, the community might even witness an unexpected turn of events, heralding the arrival of a new BGMI powerhouse.

The newest season of the BGMI Masters Series is set up to be a magnificent celebration of gaming excellence, exhibiting exhilarating gameplay, and unforgettable esports moments delivered exclusively to the community by NODWIN Gaming, Star Sports, Rooter, and TVS.

NODWIN Gaming invites all to embark on this thrilling journey as the Indian esports community witnesses the rise of the next generation of BGMI Masters. This remarkable journey marks a significant paradigm shift within the Indian esports industry, unveiling many untapped opportunities for esports organizations to expand their regional dominance and for brands seeking fresh advertising avenues.

