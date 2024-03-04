NODWIN Gaming and JSW Sports Forge Pioneering Partnership to Elevate Indian Esports

- Advertisement - -

NODWIN Gaming (NODWIN), is announcing a strategic partnership with JSW Sports, India’s largest sports promoter and pure play sports management enterprise, to monetize and market its gaming, esports and cultural intellectual properties (IPs). This transformative collaboration is set to redefine and empower the rapidly evolving esports ecosystem within the country.

This partnership further solidifies NODWIN’s strategic focus as a sports media company. With esports and sports having very large audience and media overlaps in India, this association brings together NODWIN Gaming’s unparalleled expertise in esports operations and esports content creation, complemented by JSW’s extensive experience and footprint across sports, especially their commercial vertical which has established itself as one of the best in the country working with more than 150 clients on sports marketing.

The combined strengths of the two industry leaders are also focused on launching new esports focused Intellectual Properties in India, educating the market and important stakeholders along creating the right partnership platforms for brands and advertisers.

NODWIN Gaming’s esports IPs are celebrated for their unique appeal, offering a diverse and dynamic range of content to suit the entertainment needs of the community. This collaboration also aims to showcase rich and engaging storytelling within the esports domain, catering to the ever-evolving interests of the gaming community.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming,

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming said, “We at NODWIN Gaming are thrilled to announce our partnership with JSW Sports, a momentous milestone in the esports ecosystem. NODWIN Gaming’s technical know-how and leadership in the esports and gaming domain, combined with JSW Sports’ commercial expertise, positions us to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the distribution and monetization of esports content. Our shared goal is not only to empower the esports ecosystem but also to establish new benchmarks for the future. While there’s much work ahead, the excitement and possibilities are boundless!”

Mr. Divyanshu Singh, COO, JSW Sports

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Divyanshu Singh, COO, JSW Sports said, “India has one of the largest esports viewing audiences in the world, estimated at roughly 150 million viewers. That number swells up to 290 million when you combine it with both, esports playing titles and fans. Talking more numbers, In 2024, the revenue in the esports market is forecasted to reach US$124.8m, and that number will only grow exponentially in the years to come. In JSW Sports and NODWIN, we see two market-leaders with the kind of synergies to capitalize on these trends, and change the game when it comes to distributing and monetizing esports content.”

The strategy spans sponsorship, media rights, activation, and influencers, creating a comprehensive framework to maximize the value of gaming and esports content.

