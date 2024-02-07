NODWIN Gaming and BLAST Unveil Thrilling Super Six LAN Finale for The Draft

- Advertisement - -

NODWIN Gaming, in partnership with global esports entertainment company, BLAST, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Super Six LAN phase of The Draft. Set to kick off from February 8th to February 11th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this groundbreaking esports extravaganza aims to propel Indian and Pakistani Counter-Strike teams onto the global esports stage, offering a remarkable 50,000 USD prize pool alongside the opportunity to compete alongside revered Counter-Strike icons.

Putting an end to all speculation and fueling the excitement surrounding the event, NODWIN Gaming and BLAST have officially unveiled the much-anticipated lineup of seasoned Counter-Strike legends for ‘The Draft’s Super Six LAN phase. Adam ‘friberg’ Friberg, Ladislav ‘GuardiaN’ Kovacs, Richard ‘shox’ Papillon, Olof ‘olofmeister’ Gustafsson, Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund, and Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub compose this formidable legends roster, boasting an impressive tally of 6 Majors among them. Tasked with mentoring and guiding the subcontinental Counter-Strike teams, these veterans of the game are set to lead them to global success.

NODWIN Gaming and BLAST have also announced world-renowned energy drink manufacturer Red Bull, a name synonymous with the global esports circuit as the official energy drink partner for The Draft.

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NODWIN Gaming

Speaking on the Super Six LAN Phase of the Draft, Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NODWIN Gaming said, “We’re thrilled to kick off the Super Six LAN phase of ‘The Draft’! After weeks of intense Counter-Strike action, the top 3 teams from India and Pakistan are ready to battle it out for the title of the inaugural champions of ‘The Draft’. We feel this to be a momentous occasion for the region’s esports ecosystem. The opportunity to showcase the subcontinent’s best Counter-Strike talents in front of a global audience while playing against and alongside some of the legends of the game is truly an incredible opportunity. We cannot wait to present the Super Six LAN phase of The Draft to our community.”

Ms. Faye Marlborough, Director of Brand at BLAST

Ms. Faye Marlborough, Director of Brand at BLAST said, “The Super Six is finally upon us after a few weeks of intense Counter-Strike action from India and Pakistan’s very best teams. These successful teams will now get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete with one of our six CS legends in Kuala Lumpur in a LAN setting with the world watching on. We have been delighted with the level of interest, viewership, and entertainment that has been on show so far and are excited to see what this global stage can do for the South Asian esports and gaming region.”

Mr. Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub, Counter-Strike Legend

Speaking on representing the region for ‘The Draft’, Mr. Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub, Counter-Strike Legend said, “The Indian esports scene is really important for the CS ecosystem due to the number of people who are engaged in it and we must ensure they get the recognition they deserve. I’m really happy to represent the region and enable the Counter-Strike scene. It’s really exciting to meet the Asian CS community in general, and I am really happy to represent an Indian organization as it’s a huge part of CS and deserves recognition. I would gladly travel all over Asia to meet more passionate members of our CS community”

True Rippers Esports, Marcos Gaming, and Gods Reign have emerged as the 3 teams who will represent India while Pak Boyz, Team Wah Wah, and Com Mid will carry the Pakistani flag at the Super Six LAN phase of ‘The Draft’. The teams have shown exceptional skill in their respective group-stage battles and have earned their spots among the top contenders to lay claim to the title. The Super Six LAN phase of ‘The Draft’ promises a riveting Counter-Strike esports spectacle, with 6 of the best Counter-Strike teams from India and Pakistan engaging in fierce competition over four action-packed days. Contending not only for the substantial prize pool of 50,000 USD but the opportunity to etch their names in history as the inaugural champions of ‘The Draft.’

