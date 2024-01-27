NODWIN Gaming Acquisition of Comic Con India Blends Gaming, Esports, and Youth Pop Culture

- Advertisement - -

NODWIN Gaming has taken a significant step by acquiring Comic Con India, a company famous for hosting multiple pop cultural festivals targeting youth in India. This acquisition not only diversifies NODWIN Gaming’s youth portfolio but also marks a strategic expansion in the global entertainment landscape.

As part of this transaction, NODWIN Gaming will acquire 100% of the shares of Comic Con India at a valuation of INR 55 Crore through a combination of cash and share swap from the founders of Comic Con India – Jatin Varma and Karan Kalra. They will continue and remain to operate the business as part of NODWIN Gaming.

This acquisition is particularly noteworthy as the managing team at Comic Con India will also become shareholders in NODWIN Gaming by swapping 27.5 Crores of their Comicon India shares with NODWIN shares. Their decision to become shareholders is a strong endorsement of NODWIN Gaming’s vision and strategy for the future.

Mr. Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India stated, “For more than a decade, we have worked tirelessly to build a unique space in India for promoting and celebrating popular culture. And with that goal in our mind, I am very excited to join hands with NODWIN Gaming in taking the next step and building upon this goal together”

Mr. Karan Kalra, Partner & Director at Comic Con India added, “Our aim at Comic Con India has always been to put the fans first! And I am absolutely thrilled that this strategic partnership will enable us to deliver amazing events and experiences to pop culture fans across India”

Comic Con India, founded in 2011, has evolved into a company orchestrating various festivals across India, celebrating a wide range of popular culture elements including comics, cosplay movies, TV shows, merch, gaming and much more. The festivals, held in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, have become cornerstones of India’s cultural calendar.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, commented on this development, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome the managing team of Comic Con India as partners and shareholders in NODWIN Gaming. Their trust in our vision reinforces our commitment to expanding our entertainment offerings. Integration of Comic Con India will amplify and diversify the offering of NODWIN to all opportunities that target the youth in India. With the continued intersection of Gaming/ Pop Culture/ esports into one interactive entertainment sector, Nodwin will add a strong and robust IP that is scalable both in India and Internationally. Our quest for drawing millions of fans across the world will get another level up with Comicon.”

The integration of Comic Con India into NODWIN Gaming’s fold is set to create a unique platform for gaming enthusiasts, comic fans, and pop culture aficionados. The plan is to expand

the number of festivals and extend their reach to more cities across India and other countries, tapping into new markets and audiences. Fans can look forward to an enhanced experience with a broader array of events that celebrate the intersection of gaming, esports, comics, and popular culture. This strategic move by NODWIN Gaming is set to redefine the entertainment industry, making it a global phenomenon that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

