Niyo Doubles Click-Through Rates and Improves Customer Retention with CleverTap

Niyo, India’s leading fintech startup, teamed up with CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, to improve customer experiences through personalized engagement and real-time interactions. Since its founding in 2015, Niyo has been revolutionizing financial services in India, particularly with its international travel cards and app-based financial services, catering to the evolving needs of its users.

In its almost decade-long journey, Niyo recognized the challenges that modern Indian travellers face at every touchpoint while venturing abroad. It sought a feature-rich user engagement platform that would effectively deliver the right solutions to its customers and found the ideal partner in CleverTap. By leveraging CleverTap’s advanced automation tools, Niyo enhanced its onboarding processes, while ensuring compliance with regulations, and streamlining customer experiences. This collaboration empowered Niyo to reduce drop-offs during the customer journey, automate personalized messages, and re-engage dormant users.

By deploying CleverTap’s integrated platform, Niyo achieved:

increase in click through rates, leveraging Clever.AI for emotionally intelligent content. 40% optimized conversion rate through pinpoint targeting, ensuring personalized and relevant communication at every step.

optimized conversion rate through pinpoint targeting, ensuring personalized and relevant communication at every step. 12% re-engagement of dormant users through targeted campaigns, highlighting Niyo’s success in winning back inactive customers.

Mr. Sushanth Ravikumar, SVP – Head of Marketing, Niyo

Mr. Sushanth Ravikumar, SVP – Head of Marketing, Niyo said, “At Niyo, delivering a seamless and personalized experience for our customers is a top priority. CleverTap has been instrumental in elevating this experience. Its robust automation and communication tools have streamlined our onboarding process while maintaining compliance in the highly regulated sector. What started as a tool to streamline everyday operations has become a key force in helping us preserve customer trust, even during challenging times. Its ability to adapt to real-time shifts in customer engagement offers us a definitive edge in an ever-changing dynamic, solidifying our long-term confidence in the platform.”

Mr. Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap

Mr. Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said, “We are excited to collaborate with Niyo as they continue to innovate in the travel fintech space. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to enhance Niyo’s customer engagement by focusing on delivering personalized and timely experiences. This has not only streamlined their processes but also improved customer satisfaction, particularly in key areas like onboarding and transaction management. We look forward to supporting Niyo as they scale and evolve their offerings in this dynamic market.”

