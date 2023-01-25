Wednesday, January 25, 2023
NIXI Announces .IN/.Bharat Domains Free of Cost for 3 months as Republic Day Offer

By NCN News Network
National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), a non-for-profit (Section 8) company, under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India announce availability of very popular .IN/.Bharat domain free of cost for 03 months for those who purchase domain from 26th January to 29th January, 2023. Users may also opt to get very personalised and very secured free e-mail ID with 10 GB space.  At present more than 3 million people across the globe are connected with .IN/.Bharat. .IN domain is declared as 7th most preferred domain globally.  Users are advised to visit our website www.nixi.in and select your nearest Registrar and get selected domain and customised e-mail.


Shri Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI said “India is marching towards digitization as per vision of our beloved leader Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. To make countrymen to adopt Digital India initiative specially when India has taken over Presidency of G-20, NIXI took an initiative to build-up Internet Infrastructure in India by empowering citizens with power of domain along with secured and personalised e-mail”.

 

