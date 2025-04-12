NIPL Season 2 Launches with a Dazzling Party, HUAA CUP 2025 to Spark Cricket Fever in Navi Mumbai on April 13

- Advertisement -

Navi Mumbai IT Association launched the much-awaited Season 2 of the Navi Mumbai IT Premier League (NIPL) with a grand launch party at Hotel Royal Orchid Central Grazia, Sector 19, Vashi. With energy soaring high, the evening was a perfect blend of cricket enthusiasm, corporate camaraderie, and unmatched glamour.

The event began at 7:00 PM and witnessed the glittering presence of IT leaders, cricket lovers, and sponsors, all dressed to impress in classic blazers. The atmosphere was electric as attendees gathered to witness the curtain raiser of an exhilarating cricket season ahead.

Title Sponsor HUAA led the charge with pride, accompanied by Gigabyte as the Powered by Partner and support from an array of prestigious brands. The Launch Party Sponsors, AMD and Sound Solutions, ensured the evening echoed with excitement, music, and celebration.

With elegance and tech synergy at its core, the event also celebrated the immense support from various partners and well-wishers who made the evening a grand success. From food and kits to media coverage and strategic sponsorships, every contributor played a vital role in bringing the vision of NIPL Season 2 to life.

The highlight of the night remained the grand unveiling of six dynamic teams, each brimming with energy and determination to dominate the field this season. With a perfect blend of strategy, skill, and team spirit, these squads are all set to deliver an action-packed cricketing experience, promising fierce competition and unforgettable moments throughout the tournament.

And now, the stage is set for the biggest face-off – HUAA CUP 2025, taking place on April 13 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai from 7:00 AM onwards. This high-voltage, Hard Tennis Overarm Cricket showdown promises fierce action between six super squads: Tech Visit Titans, TSS Vision, Sunrise Super Kings Vashi, Retronics Riders, B S Warriors, and B S T Power Hiters.

The HUAA CUP is backed by an incredible lineup of supporters who have come together to make this tournament a grand success. From trophies and live coverage to team kits and on-ground arrangements, every detail has been thoughtfully curated with the help of dedicated partners, ensuring a seamless and memorable cricketing experience for all.

Mr. Hemant Gupta, Founder, Navi Mumbai IT Association.

“Navi Mumbai IT Association is thrilled to unite the spirit of cricket and technology in NIPL Season 2. This partnership fosters teamwork, healthy competition, and excitement, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” Mr. Hemant Gupta, Founder, Navi Mumbai IT Association.

With cricket and tech converging like never before, NIPL Season 2 is all set to be a blockbuster! Don’t miss the action, the cheers, and the chase for glory. Let the games begin!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NIPL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 195