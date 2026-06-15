NHRD Network Delhi & NCR Chapter Brings HR and Business Leaders Together to Discuss AI, Trust and Future of Work

- Advertisement -





The NHRD Network Delhi & NCR Chapter HR Conclave brought together HR, business, and technology leaders for a meaningful discussion on “AI and BEYOND AI for HR” at Fortune Hotel, Sector 27, Noida.

Held under the theme “Lead Beyond. Impact Beyond,” the conclave focused on how organisations can adopt AI responsibly while keeping people, trust, governance, and human judgement at the centre of transformation.

Mr. Salil Lal, President, NHRDN Delhi NCR Chapter

The event opened with an inspiring inaugural address by Mr. Salil Lal, President, NHRDN Delhi NCR Chapter, who reminded us that the future of work will be shaped not only by technology but also by the values and purpose that guide its adoption.

Ms. Shaweta Berry set the stage with her special session on ‘AI in HR’ where she demystified how AI is disrupting the HR function and highlighted the growing role of AI agents in HR operations, the importance of AI literacy as a core job skill, and the need for continuous reskilling and upskilling to prepare organisations for the future of work.

Pointing to the future of employer reputation, and bringing attention to the AI-led shift in candidate decision-making, Shaweta Berry emphasised, “Today, candidates can ask AI, ‘Is this company a good place to work?’ The answer will depend on how consistently the organisation shows up across employee experience, leadership voice, digital reputation and public communication. At Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy, we help CHROs strengthen this trust layer through employer branding, leadership and personal branding, LinkedIn positioning, website content, thought leadership, marketing communication and transformation storytelling. AI adoption will succeed only when tools, people, culture and brand credibility speak the same language.”

The conclave also featured a panel discussion on ‘Beyond AI: Leading What Matters Next’. Moderated by Dr. Pradyumna Pandey, Chairman, ISAB, the panel featured Agniwesh Thakur, HR, Business & Technology Leader; Anjali Sachdeva, Vice President – HR, Clove Dental; Dev Jha, CHRO, India Glycols; Himanshu Sharma, Founder, Ekant; and Rajat Sharma, Sr Vice President – HR, Pyramid Consulting.

The panel brought together diverse perspectives on how organisations can move beyond AI tools and focus on what truly matters next: trust, governance, leadership readiness, responsible decision-making, and human capability.

A key part of the discussion focused on how organisations can reduce fear around AI and build greater confidence among employees. The leaders discussed the importance of transparent communication, informed stakeholder conversations, human oversight, culture and responsible governance in making AI adoption more trusted and inclusive.

Summarising the panel discussion, Dr. Pradyumna Pandey said, “The future of work will not be shaped by algorithms alone. It will be shaped by leaders who can combine AI with empathy, judgement, ethics, people-centric transformation, and the right branding approaches. For the HR community, the real opportunity lies in using technology not just to automate work, but to build more trusted, inclusive and human-centred organisations.”

Mr. Rohit Raman, Founder, Blueant Finserv Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Rohit Raman, Founder, Blueant Finserv Pvt. Ltd., delivered an insightful financial advisory session on how investor behaviour is often shaped by market narratives, visible price movements and emotional decision-making. He emphasised the need for discipline, patience and long-term clarity while using tools like AI as enablers, not as reasons to chase every new investment trend.

The NHRD Network Delhi & NCR Chapter HR Conclave created a strong platform for HR professionals, business leaders, technology experts, and decision-makers to discuss the future of HR, responsible AI adoption, and the leadership mindset required to move beyond AI.

The conclave concluded with an engaging lunch and networking session, where speakers, panelists, HR professionals, business leaders and participants continued the conversation beyond the formal agenda. The informal interactions provided an opportunity to exchange ideas, build professional connections, and explore future collaborations around AI-led HR transformation, responsible leadership and people-centric workplaces.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NHRD Network

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 231