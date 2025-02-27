NH7 Weekender co-presented by the House of McDowell’s Soda brings a one-day experience to Jaipur, Indore, and Noida

- Advertisement -

Get ready for a weekend of music, friendship, and unforgettable performances as NH7 Weekender, co-presented by The House of McDowell’s Soda, announces one-day editions—Jaipur on March 28, and Indore & Noida on March 29. Tickets will be available exclusively on the District app by Zomato, the official ticketing partner.

These one-day editions will bring together some of the most exciting homegrown artists, presenting attendees with a tightly curated musical line-up as part of the NH7 Weekend experience. From legendary artists to new-age performers, the diverse programming captures the musical soul of each city the event will travel to. This format has previously been successfully executed since 2016 onwards with similar editions across multiple cities. By taking the festival to different locations, it has enabled more fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, diverse artist line-ups, and unforgettable moments that define the NH7 experience.

Jaipur Line-up

On March 28, Jaipur’s Zee Studios will come alive with a soulful musical experience, headlined by Prateek Kuhad, one of India’s most beloved singer-songwriters known for his evocative melodies. Having gained popularity with his breakthrough track cold/mess, which topped iTunes India’s all-genres chart, Prateek quickly became a defining voice in India’s independent music scene. He continued his rise with Kasoor (2020), a track that not only dominated Apple Music’s Top 100 but also crossed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Beyond indie success, his soulful compositions have found a place in Bollywood, with songs like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ (Baar Baar Dekho), ‘Saansein’ (Karwaan), and ‘Kahaan Ho Tum’ (Mismatched). Beyond India, Prateek has also been recognized globally with accolades such as an MTV Europe Music Award and an Artist of the Year nomination at the International Folk Music Awards.

Joining the line-up will be Akshath, a phenomenal performer and social media sensation. The young artist is best known for ‘Nadaaniyan’ which took India by storm and has over 136 million views on YouTube. Adding her signature touch to the night will be Frizzell D’Souza, whose soothing blend of acoustic rock and pop has won hearts. Her breakout hit ‘Foolish Once Again’ (2021) surpassed a million streams on Spotify, earning her the Spotify Radar Artist of the Month title. The 24 year old has also won the Best Pop Artist/Singer-Songwriter award at The Indian Music Diaries Awards 2023. Rounding off Jaipur’s stellar lineup will be the city’s very own Manan Mehta, a gifted pianist, singer-songwriter, and composer. At just 17, his debut single ‘Ghost in My Closet’ made an instant impression, marking him as a rising star in the indie music scene.

Indore Line-Up

The excitement will continue on March 29, as the living legends of Indian music and rising stars will come together for an unforgettable night at Indore’s Phoenix Citadel. Leading the charge are India’s beloved artists – Euphoria & the iconic Usha Uthup. Euphoria, known as the pioneers of Indian pop-rock were formed by Palash Sen and his friends in 1998 and have gone on to become one of the most successful and best-selling musical acts from the Indian subcontinent. With seven studio albums and 16 singles over 25 years, they have shaped India’s independent music scene, earning a place in the Hall of Fame by the Indian Recording Arts Academy in 2012.

Sharing the stage will be the vivacious Usha Uthup, whose powerful voice and magnetic stage presence have captivated audiences for over five decades. Fondly known as Didi, she has recorded more than a hundred albums and sings in 17 Indian and eight foreign languages. A true cultural ambassador and legend of the Indian music scene, she has championed love, unity, and harmony through her music, and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2011 and the Padma Bhushan in 2024.

Adding energy to the evening will be The Western Ghats, a band that fuses rock, modern pop, and electronic influences. With five singles and their latest album ‘Self Help Radio’, they have amassed over two million Spotify streams. Closing out the line-up is Tanya Sojatia, an emerging singer-songwriter known for her soulful compositions and versatility across jazz, R&B, hip-hop, soul, and pop.

Noida Line-Up

Simultaneously, Noida’s The Great India Place will witness a high-energy showcase on March 29 featuring some of the most exciting names in hip-hop and electronic music. Headlining the evening will be Seedhe Maut, the Delhi-based rap duo of Encore ABJ and Calm, one of the nation’s pioneering hip-hop act. Driving India’s youth culture through their revolutionary take on Hindi rap, Seedhe Maut is redefining the genre with their hard-hitting lyrics and electrifying presence. In 2022, they represented India on the global stage as part of YouTube’s Foundry Class. With over 1.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their hits like ‘Khatta Flow’, and ‘Nanchaku’ have collectively garnered tens of millions of streams.

Joining them will be Garv Taneja, better known as Chaar Diwaari, a 22-year-old songwriter, producer, rapper, and visual artist who blends old Bollywood melodies with urban sounds to create experimental Hindi music. His sharp storytelling and out-of-the-box themes have resonated with millions, with standout tracks like ‘Jhaag’, ‘Roshni’, and ‘Mera Saman Kaha Hai’ earning him a loyal fanbase and making him a rising force in India’s evolving hip-hop scene.

Sharing the stage will be Yung Sammy, the Nigerian-Indian hip-hop sensation whose seamless blend of cultures has propelled him into the spotlight. His viral hit ‘4×4’ cemented his place as a rising star, showcasing his fluid Hindi verses. Adding to the energy will be Prerna Sharma aka Dr. Psych, a talented artist from Delhi whose music transcends genres. Also a psychotherapist, model, and marathoner, she will bring a unique depth to her electrifying sets that’ll keep the audience dancing.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are thrilled to be taking NH7 Weekender in partnership with The House of McDowell’s Soda to Jaipur, Indore and Noida to bring its signature celebration of music, community, and shared experiences to new audiences. Entering these markets is in line with our larger vision of extending the NH7 experience to the community across the country. NH7 Weekender has always been more than just music; it’s about celebrating friendships and shared moments, perfectly aligning with The House of McDowell’s Soda’s philosophy of ‘Yaaron Waali Baat’. This year’s festival features an incredible lineup, including Indian hip-hop pioneers Seedhe Maut, singer songwriter Prateek Kuhad, Indian music legends Euphoria, and the iconic Usha Uthup. Whether singing along, discovering new artists, or simply enjoying the vibe, this event enhances the spirit of togetherness, making every moment truly special for our community.”

Mr. Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India

Speaking about the experience at NH7 Weekender, Mr. Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India shared, “NH7 Weekender, with its legacy of uniting people through music, perfectly embodies the spirit of connection and camaraderie, making our collaboration a natural fit. As the festival travels to Jaipur, Noida, and Indore, we have a unique opportunity to engage with audiences in these vibrant cultural hubs.

At the House of McDowell’s Soda, we believe that music is the rhythm of friendships. Today’s Gen Z craves immersive, authentic experiences, and through this association, we’re creating a high-energy space where Friends can celebrate, bond, and make lasting memories. NH7 Weekender is more than a festival—it’s a movement, and we’re thrilled to be part of it, turning every beat into a moment of connection.”

Early bird tickets are out now starting at ₹699. Book yours on the District App:

Jaipur: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/NH7WeekenderPressJaipur

Noida: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/NH7WeekenderPressNoida

Indore: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/NH7WeekenderPressIndore

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NH7

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 138