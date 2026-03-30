Next Phase of Iris Global’s Growth Vector is Set to be Driven by AI-Led Solutions, Data Center Transformation, Enterprise Automation and Digital Education Infrastructure

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Iris Global is a leading VAD in India catering a wide range of IT brands and their solutions. In an interaction with the NCN Magazine, Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Chairman & Founder, Iris Global Services, shares about their VAD strategies, vision and strategies for the future.

What are the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in the distribution space in India?

India’s distribution landscape is being reshaped by rapid digital transformation and AI-led automation, particularly across government and federal projects, digital education, hospital infrastructure, cyber and physical security, FMCG enterprises, and the fast-growing e-commerce sector. There is an increasing demand for integrated ICT solutions and continuous technology refresh across industries. However, challenges persist — especially with partners placing larger order sizes and requiring higher funding exposure, which puts pressure on working capital and risk management. Iris Global, known for its rapid partner responsiveness and resilient logistics backbone, effectively converts these challenges into competitive advantages through prompt, transparent dealings and strong execution support — enabling partners to close complex deals with confidence and ease.

How will AI improve ROI and profitability without significantly increasing costs in distribution?

Today, across industries, AI is being deployed as a strategic lever to drive higher ROI in increasingly competitive and margin-sensitive environments. For instance data centers, demand for AI-optimized computing infrastructure and high-performance servers is growing exponentially. At Iris, we empower System Integrators (SIs) with best-in-class AI-ready technologies and infrastructure solutions tailored to their customers’ specific application requirements. We enable partners to deploy intelligent, scalable, and automation-driven solutions.

AI enhances business operations through optimization automated workflows. These results in better margin management, faster decision-making, reduced wastage and improved working capital efficiency. Ultimately, AI improves profitability not merely through scale expansion, but through operational efficiency, optimized capital utilization, and higher productivity across the value chain — for both partners and end customers.

What are your USPs as a distributor and how do you engage, educate and motivate your SI and other partners?

Iris Global’s key USP lies in being a partner-first, solution-led national distributor — not merely a box mover. Iris bridges OEM innovation with large-scale Indian deployments across government, education, FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, and utilities. With deep expertise across ICT domains — including eGovernance, AI-driven data center automation, and warehouse transformation — partner engagement is driven through structured enablement. In collaboration with its principal OEMs, Iris conducts technical certifications, workshops, joint go-to-market initiatives and live project exposure. Combined with faster deal closures, pragmatic credit support, and predictable annuity-led growth models, AI-led enablement helps partners improve margins, accelerate cash cycles, and enhance customer productivity — driving profitability through operational excellence rather than scale alone.

What are your strategies and goals for FY2026–27?

From Iris Global’s standpoint, FY2026–27 will be about scaling with control, sustainability, and profitability. The strategic focus will be on deepening AI-led distribution, expanding intelligent solution offerings by widening its integrated ICT portfolio, and strengthening penetration across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Backed by 70+ global and indigenous brands and aligned with a strong Make in India focus, Iris continues to reinforce its position as a solution-driven national distributor. The company is expected to close the current fiscal at approximately Rs. 4,000 crore and is projecting Rs 5,500 crore in FY2026–27 — targeting 30–40% growth.

Iris will drive its next phase of revenue growth through AI-led solutions, data center transformation, enterprise automation, digital education infrastructure, and large-scale government and federal engagements — with a strong focus on sustainable profitability and long-term value creation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Iris Global

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