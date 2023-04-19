Next-Generation Dell PowerEdge Servers Deliver Advanced Performance and Energy Efficient Design

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies expands the industry’s top selling server portfolio, with an additional13next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers, designed to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centers, large-scale public clouds and edge locations.

Next-generation rack, tower and multi-node PowerEdge servers, with 4thGen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, include Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design, to improve energy and cost efficiency. Expanded Dell APEX capabilities will help organizations take an as-a-Service approach, allowing for more effective IT operations that make the most of compute resources while minimizing risk.

Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India.

“Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data. The next-generation Dell PowerEdge portfolio will accelerate their digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and zero-trust adoption. The expanded portfolio will ensure accelerated performance and reliability for powerful computing across IT environments.” said Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India.

“We have consistently deployed innovations in power management, thermals and processor upgrades that have increased the energy efficiency of the PowerEdge portfolio while dramatically reducing their energy intensity,” he added.

New Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the needs of a range of demanding workloads fromartificial intelligence and analytics to large-scale databases. The expanded portfolio announced in November 2022, including the PowerEdge XE family of servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite for a full stack, production AI platform builds on advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

New servers for cloud service providers

The introduction of Dell Power Edge HS5610 and HS5620servers delivers optimized solutions tailored for cloud service providers managing large-scale,multi-vendor data centers. Available in both 1U and 2U form factors, these new, two-socket servers include cold aisle serviceable configurations and are available with Dell Open Server Manager, an Open BMC based systems management solution to simplify multi-vendor fleet management.

Greater performance and simpler management

Next-generation PowerEdge servers provide improved performance, including the Dell PowerEdge R760, which delivers up to 2.9x greater AI inferencingon 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost and Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions. The PowerEdge R760 also offers up to a 20% increase in VDI users and over 50% more SAP Sales & Distribution users on one server, compared to the previous generation. PowerEdge systems may be ordered with NVIDIA Bluefield-2 data processing units to provide additional offload, acceleration and workload isolation capabilities idea for power efficiency for private, hybrid and multicloud deployments.

Enhancements toDell monitoring software and new services make server management even easier:

Dell CloudIQ—Dell software combines proactive monitoring, machine learning and predictive analytics while offeringa comprehensive view of servers wherever they reside. Updates include advancements to server performance forecasting, select maintenance operations and new virtualization visualization.

Dell ProDeploy services—The Dell ProDeploy Factory Configuration service delivers PowerEdge servers ready to install and preconfigured with the customer’s preferred operating system,hypervisor software and settings for RAID, BIOS and iDRAC. The Dell ProDeploy Rack Integration service delivers and installs production-ready racked and networked PowerEdge servers, ideal for companies expanding their data center environments or undergoing an IT modernization.

Dell iDRAC9 —As customers seek increased server automation and intelligence,Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC)makes Dell systems easier to deploy and diagnose, equipped with updated features such as Certificate Expiry Notice, Telemetry for Dell Consoles and GPU monitoring.

Designed for sustainability

Dell PowerEdge servers are designed with sustainability in mind, offering customers a 3xperformance improvement, compared to 14th Generation PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors launched in 2017, resulting in less floor space required and more powerful and efficient technology across all next-generation systems. Key highlights include:

Smart Flow design — A new feature within the Dell Smart Cooling suiteincreases airflow and reduces fan power by up to 52%compared to previous generation servers.6The Smart Flow designsupports greater server performance with less power required to coolsystems formore efficient data centers.

Dell OpenManage Enterprise Power Manager 3.0 software — Customers can better manage efficiency and cooling goals, monitor carbon emissions and set power caps up to 82% faster to limit overall energy usage. With the enhanced sustainability target tool, customers can determine overall server use, virtual machine and facility energy consumption, leak detection for liquid cooling systems, and more.

EPEAT)— Fournext-generation Dell PowerEdge servers will be available with the EPEAT silver designation, and 46 systems will be designated EPEAT bronze. The EPEAT ecolabel is a leading globaldesignation, covering products and services from the technology sector that demonstrate a responsible purchasing decision.

Reliability and securityat the core

Next-generationPowerEdge servers help accelerateZero Trust adoption within organizations’IT environments.The devicesconstantly verify access,assuming every user and device is a potential threat. At the hardware level, silicon-based hardware root of trust,with elements including the Dell Secured Component Verification (SCV),helps verifysupply chain security from design to delivery. Additionally, multifactor authentication and integrated iDRAC verifies users before granting access.

A secure supply chain also enables customers to advance their Zero Trust approach. Dell SCV offers cryptographic verification of components, which extends supply chain security to the customer’s site.

Delivering a scalable, modern compute experience

Customers looking for OpEx flexibility can consume PowerEdge servers as a subscription through Dell APEX today. Using advanced data collection and processor-based measurement by the hour, customers can take a flexible approach to avoid the costs associated with over-provisioning their compute needs.

Later this year, Dell Technologies will expand its Dell APEX portfolio to offer bare metal compute services on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities. Services will be available through a predictable, monthly subscription and easily configured through the APEX Console, enabling customers to meet their workload and IT operational needs with scalable and secure compute resources.

Availability

Dell PowerEdge R760hasbeen available globally since February 2023.

Dell PowerEdge HS5620, HS5610 are available globally in April 2023.

Additional next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers will be global availability throughout the first half of 2023.

Pro Deploy Factory Configuration is globally available today, and Pro Deploy Rack Integration is available today in the US.

Dell APEX compute services are planned for the second half of 2023.

