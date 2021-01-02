ZOOOK launches Explode 111, a new multimedia 2.1 speaker system

Just days after introducing premium-quality tower speaker Tornado 101, French pioneering lifestyle brand ZOOOK has now launched a new multimedia 2.1 speaker system in India. Called ZOOOK Explode 111 BT, the latest Bluetooth 5.0v-enabled Multimedia 2.1 speaker system is an unparalleled combination of perfect sound with perfect design. With Explode 111 45 watts power, you can rest assured of a thumping deep bass sound, thanks to 4” subwoofer with 25w output. The unbeatable sound quality of the Zoook Explode 111 pops through every bit of music that is played. Be it jazz, dance music, your favorite video game, or just a movie, it will deliver the top-quality sound your heart deserves.

The speaker system comes with a fully functional infrared remote control, allowing you to take complete control of your home audio. With a stylish LED display and smooth analog & digital controls, it adds the much needed style statement as well. ZOOOK Explode 111’s glass finish and beautiful looks make the speaker a treat for eyes and further add to the home décor.

The multimedia 2.1 speaker can easily be paired with Bluetooth-enabled devices such as phones, laptops, phones and tablets for a seamless music streaming experience without the hassles of getting entangled in wires. Once a device is connected, the users can simply sync their favourite playlist. The speaker is engineered with perfection to be a standalone entertainment station for a laidback Sunday as one also gets the option to tune in to the favourite radio station with the built-in FM player.

Referring to the new product, Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at ZOOOK said, “We are delighted to launch Explode 111 with 45 watts power, which is enough to get the beats on. The speaker has been designed for the highest acoustic standards to offer an optimal listening experience for all. We are sure that young and vibrant Indians will love our latest offering.”

Designed for maximum portability, the speaker’s multi-input sources give you an all-round experience, whether it is USB Disk, FM Radio, RCA to AUX, or Bluetooth connectivity.

ZOOOK Explode 111 is available on all leading online as well as offline stores. The speaker system is currently available at a price of Rs. 3,199.